How Trump’s fight over penis size was described to Bill Clinton





Former President Bill Clinton missed the debate when the then-Trump candidate bragged about his manhood. A staff member from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign must have told her about it. It was “one of the most embarrassing moments of my life,” Josh Schwerin told Insider. See more stories on the Insider business page.

The moment when then-candidate Donald Trump boasted about his manhood during a Republican primary debate in 2016 was particularly memorable for a staff member who had to brief former President Bill Clinton on this. that had happened.

The former president was in a meeting in Louisiana and missed the debate when Trump, responding to an attack from his Republican opponent from Florida, Senator Marco Rubio, assured a crowd that neither his hands nor “anything else.” were not small.

Josh Schwerin, who was the national spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, said the former president’s briefing on the debate was “one of the most embarrassing moments of my life.”

“At first he didn’t believe me that was the subject of a debate,” said Schwerin, who spoke to Insider as part of an oral history project on the GOP takeover. by Trump. “I had to show him the CNN headline. I tried not to add a comment and let him read it for himself. Because it wasn’t the most comfortable conversation to have with the former president. the United States.”

Read More: The Definitive Oral History of How Trump Took Over the GOP, As Cruz, Rubio & 20 Other Insiders Told Us

Tired of Trump calling him “little Marco,” Rubio grabbed the waist of Trump’s hands that year at a rally in Roanoke, Virginia. “You know what they say about men with little hands? You can’t trust them,” he said. .

Trump brought up the comment days later during the debate. “Look at those hands, are they little hands?” He said, raising his hands for the crowd. “And, he referred to my hands” if they’re small, something else has to be small. “I guarantee you there is no problem. I guarantee you.”

Rubio later said he apologized to Trump for his comments.

Bill Clinton’s extramarital sex scandals made headlines during his presidency and led to his impeachment. But Rubio-Trump’s schoolyard antics always surprised him.

“He was amused, but also really dismayed that this is what they had confided in,” Schwerin said of Bill Clinton.

To read the full story of oral history, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-penis-size-marco-rubio-hands-bill-clinton-2021-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos