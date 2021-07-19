Why the economy could make or break Biden’s presidency





Now, with President Joe Biden in the White House, it looks like politics is returning to some degree of normalcy. The Americans’ perspective on the economy could once again tell us who will hold power in Congress after midterm.

Recent polls show a strong correlation with what voters think of Biden’s performance on the economy and how they intend to vote midway through 2022. Polls from AP-NORC, Fox News and NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist all have Biden’s approval rating on economics in the 1950s with a medium to high disapproval rating in the 1940s. The average difference was around 4 points.

Polls also show Democrats are around 4 points ahead of Republicans in the generic Congress ballot.

When you look at individual demographic groups, you see how closely related the two issues are.

A May Quinnipiac University poll showed Biden’s net approval (approval – disapproval) rating on the economy differed from the margin on the generic congressional ballot by a median of just 4 points in more. from a dozen demographic and political groups. puts Biden and the Democrats in a decent position. It’s far from certain, however. Things can certainly change next year. (I bet on it.)

Additionally, a 4 point advantage over the generic ballot may not even be enough to keep the House given potential ballot errors. Even if the current ballot was perfect and held until midterm, the upcoming redistribution process could potentially allow Republicans to secure a majority in the House without improving their position in the national vote.

We shouldn’t be too surprised that voters’ views on Biden’s economic situation and their political preferences before 2022 are clearly correlated. Normally, when Americans like a president’s economic performance, they’re more likely to reward (or at least not punish) his party midway through.

George W. Bush in 2002 was the last president before Trump who more voters approved than disapproved of on the economy in a midterm cycle. Bush’s Republican Party in 2002 challenged the story of a presidential party losing mid-term seats.

Prior to Bush in 2002, Bill Clinton’s Democratic Party won seats in the 1998 midterm election. Again, many more voters approved than disapproved of Clinton’s economic performance.

Bush (in 2006) and Clinton (in 1994) were much less fortunate in their other midterm election. Both saw their party lose the House and the Senate. Both had disapproval ratings on the economy above their approval ratings.

Indeed, it is worth noting how Trump was an outlier when it comes to the economy and the midterm elections.

Outside of Trump, previous major mid-term losses have been associated with presidents who poorly rated the economy: Lyndon Johnson in 1966, Gerald Ford in 1974, Ronald Reagan in 1982, Clinton in 1994, Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama in 2010 and 2014.

However, this was not the case during all these mid-terms when it was the economy that was the president’s party. The Watergate scandal, for example, had a lot to do with the Republican Party’s problems in 1974. Likewise, the voter response to Bush’s handling of 9/11 probably played a big part in the Republicans’ success in 2002.

Still, it’s clear that Trump has broken the mold. Biden might break it, too, but I’m less inclined to think he will.

One of the main reasons the economy is simply seen as a bigger problem now than it was in 2018 or 2020.

Economic problems are currently ranked – or tied – as the nation’s biggest problem in Fox News and Gallup polls. In 2018, the economy steadily ranked second or third for the country’s most important problem. As the 2020 elections approached, the coronavirus was seen as the nation’s problem. In Gallup’s most recent poll, less than 10% of Americans ranked it as the country’s most significant problem for the first time in over a year.

In other words, there was a lot more to the economy going on with Trump. Voters judged Trump not just on his economic record, but also on how they thought he was acting in the Oval Office. In Gallup polls, poor leadership has consistently beaten the economy as one of the nation’s biggest problems during Trump’s tenure.

With Biden and the Democrats, on the other hand, the economy is more likely to make or break them. A derailed recovery could lead to a Republican resurgence next year. A strong recovery could be the way Democrats retain power.

