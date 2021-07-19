Jews visiting Temple Mount do not constitute aggression against al-Aqsa – analysis

We must set the record straight: a few hundred Jews climbing the Temple Mount at Tisha Beav, on the day of the commemoration of the destruction of the first and second temples which stood on this mount, do not constitute “settlers taking al-Aqsa assault ”.

These are Jews eager to visit their holiest site on a fast day dedicated to the memory of the Temples that once stood there and their destruction.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett acted judiciously in allowing Jews to step onto the site on Sunday, despite the early violence there committed in an obvious attempt by some Arabs to prevent Jews from doing so.

After meeting with Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and Police Chief Kobi Shabtai, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying Bennett’s directives were that “organized and safe visits by Jews to the Temple Mount [should] continue, while maintaining order on the site.

If he had decided otherwise, if he had denied Jews access to the site, it would have sent the message that just as violence prevented Israel from celebrating Jerusalem Day in May as it has been celebrated for years, l The smell of violence would prevent him from commemorating Tisha Be ‘av as he sees fit, too. And that is not a message that Israel can afford to send, for then there will be no end – Jerusalem cannot allow the threat of violence to determine its policies.

A reasonable debate can take place as to whether Israel should adopt a policy allowing Jews to visit and even pray on the Temple Mount – the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest site in Islam – but once the government determines that this is permitted, then the threat of violence should not prevent it from pursuing the policy it deems correct.

Israel also has the right to expect that 1,700 Jews visiting the Temple Mount will not be falsely portrayed as an attack on al-Aqsa. Because when framed in this way, it ignites passion and invites violence. Those who frame it this way want to do just that.

And look who does just that.

Hamas, to begin with. As Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said, “This behavior is a provocation to the feelings of Arabs and Muslims around the world and a disrespect to all international calls condemning these incursions.”

Iran wants it too.

“Hundreds of Zionist settlers storm al-Aqsa mosque,” read the headline of an article by Iran’s International Coran News Agency.

Or consider this from the Kuwaiti Kuna News Agency: “Twenty-three Jewish extremist groups (around 1,200 settlers) stormed the Aqsa Mosque on Sunday,” said Omar Al-Siswani, director of the al-mosque. Aqsa.

Mosque desecration comes after Palestinian national and Islamic forces called on activists to be present in al-Aqsa mosque in response to calls from Israelis to storm it to mark the so-called ‘memorial of destruction of the temple “.

The Palestinian Authority had this to say:

“The Palestinian presidency … considers this a serious threat to security and stability, and a provocation to the feelings of the Palestinians, and holds the Israeli government responsible for this escalation.”

And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has constantly tried to frenzy the Muslim world over alleged Israeli plans to attack the mosque, but who indicated last week that he wanted to improve ties with Israel, did just couldn’t resist the temptation.

“We condemn the Israeli forces who again violate the sanctity of Haram al-Sharif by allowing racist Jewish groups to raid al-Aqsa Mosque, intercepting worshiping Palestinian civilians with stun grenades and detaining some Palestinian civilians, including children and women, with images showing offended human dignity, ”the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Keep all of this in mind, as some Jews dared to go to the Temple Mount on the day of the fast commemorating the destruction of the Temples there.

While a few Jews who climb the Temple Mount may be looking for a provocation, not all Jews who go there are seeking to provoke – and it is the job of the security services to be able to filter “bad apples” and prevent them from causing a disturbance. But to say that a Jew going to the Tisha Beav site is somehow provocation or desecration is not something Israel should be forced to accept.

That this sentiment is shared by Iran, Turkey, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority is quite normal. But, from this government’s perspective, what must have been the most disappointing reactions on Sunday were responses from the United Arab List (Ra’am), a party that is part of the coalition, and Jordan.

Ra’am issued a statement saying that “Muslims have an exclusive right over the al-Aqsa mosque and no one else has a right over it.” In this definition, al-Aqsa Mosque is the entire 144 dunam Temple Mount complex.

RA’AM WARNED worshipers in a statement Sunday against “a large number of settlers who have stormed and violated the sanctity of the blessed al-Aqsa mosque since the morning hours.”

Ra’am party leader Mansour Abbas surely knows that the “settlers” (not all Jews with a knitted kippah are “settlers”) do not “storm” the site, but are there. rather went to commemorate the day of the Jewish fast, and to say the opposite only inflames the passions. This is not the kind of behavior expected of a member of the governing coalition.

And the official Jordanian news agency Petra reported that the Jordanian Foreign Ministry issued a statement criticizing “Israel’s continued violations in the Al-Aqsa / Al-Haram al-Sharif Mosque, the most recent of which is today’s assault on the sacred precinct by extremist settlers under the protection of the Israeli police. .

“Israeli actions against the mosque are rejected and condemned and represent a violation of the historical and legal status quo, international law and Israel’s obligations as the occupying power in East Jerusalem,” Daifallah al-Fayez said, door -speak of the ministry. Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Sunday.

The report states that the Jordanians sent an “official letter of protest” calling on Israel to cease its “violations and provocations” and, among other things, to respect “the freedom of the faithful”.

The appeal for freedom of worship on the site is particularly ironic since it is strictly forbidden for Jews to pray there or even speak the words of a Bible verse.

Jordan’s King Abdullah is due to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday, the first Arab leader to do so and an indication of the importance Americans attach to their relations with the Hashemite Kingdom.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said so earlier this month when announcing Abdullah’s upcoming visit. “It will be an opportunity to discuss the many challenges facing the Middle East and to show Jordan’s leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

She is right, Jordan has a role to play in promoting peace and stability in the region. It is questionable, however, if he fulfills this role when he joins Iran, Hamas and Turkey in turning 1,700 Jews’ visit to the Temple Mount of Tisha Beav into a veritable attack on the Al Mosque. -Aqsa.