Former Fox News host Bill OReilly threatens to sue reporter who claimed dismal ticket sales for Trump tour





Former Fox News host Bill OReilly has threatened to sue over a report that ticket sales have been poor for his upcoming interview tour with former President Donald Trump.

Politico reported on Friday that ticket sales were growing slowly at locations in several cities, including Dallas and Orlando.

When reporter Daniel Lippman asked Mr. OReilly for comment, he found himself at the mercy of the famous temper of the former hosts.

Mr. OReilly disputed that sales were low and insisted that no marketing had yet taken place for the tour beyond the initial announcement.

We have over $ 7 million in the bank, Mr OReilly said in a telephone interview with Politico. We didn’t spend a dime on marketing, nothing. All of those $ 7 million for four shows were made on the ad. Marketing will begin in about a week. No one has sold tickets so quickly at this price, and VIPs are sold out at 3 of the 4 sites.

He then turned on Mr. Lippman and said: You put a word in there, it’s not true, I’m going to sue you and you can quote me about it. You are just a henchman and that’s what you are.

The Independent has requested verification of Mr. OReillys’ comments. A spokesperson for Mr. Trump also questioned the characteristics of tour sales.

The History Tour has already sold over $ 5 million in tickets, and the excitement and enthusiasm is unlike anything we’ve seen before, Liz Harrington told the outlet. In December, the sold-out shows will be a night to remember for everyone.

Mr OReilly previously hosted the longtime OReilly Factor on Fox News Channel before being ousted in April 2017 over reports he had settled sexual harassment complaints, including one for $ 32 million.

He announced plans for a multi-state interview tour with the former president last month, a move that comes as speculation swirls over whether Mr. Trump will run for the White House in 2024.

The former president is seen as the front-runner to win the GOP nomination if he runs for president again, with polls showing him dominating the field of likely candidates.

The tour, which is slated to begin in December, would be a major national step for Mr. Trump to make such an announcement at a time when he remains banned from most major social media platforms and largely unable to reach large audiences.

