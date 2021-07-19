Boris Johnson urged to renew support for restoration of Fleetwood Railway





A feasibility survey of 100,000 companies since – the findings of which were released last month – will now form the basis of a government submission for the Restoring Your Railways fund. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Major changes planned for Lancashire bus services Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0392%"/> Thornton station towards Fleetwood The chief executive of Lancashire County Councils will also write to Downing Street to reiterate his request for Mr Johnson to provide personal support to ensure the project comes to fruition as soon as possible. The letter was requested by Fleetwood West County Councilor Stephen Clarke and supported at a full council meeting. County Cllr Clarke said the city needs to get the line back up and running in order to encourage industry to return to the area and support companies that have continued to use Fleetwood as a base. Fleetwood … urgently needs an improved transport system to allow the city to grow again. Fleetwood roads [are] overcrowded and totally insufficient. Restoring that line is necessary to really improve the neighborhood, the economy – and ensure residents have a prepared transport link for the future, the conservative politician said. Fleetwood East Labor MP Lorraine Beavers welcomed the fact that the feasibility study took place on the side of a rail link rather than an alternative plan for a light rail system. She said trains were the only answer to Fleetwood’s future prosperity. The rail will unblock the A585 and save hours of travel time for education and employment. Wyre District currently has only one station which is currently without adequate parking. Fleetwood has space for a station and space for [a] relay parking. The city needs it so that we can start rebuilding our once prosperous city into a place of hope, jobs and dreams, added County Cllr Beavers. The study found that a re-established heavy rail link would provide a journey time of 11 minutes from Fleetwood to Poulton and 28 minutes from Fleetwood to Preston – a journey that currently takes up to an hour on public transport. Highways and transport cabinet member Charlie Edwards said circumstances had changed since he previously expressed support for the streetcar option before being appointed to his current post. He said heavy rail was not the government’s priority until Boris Johnson came to power – and that the Fleetwood study had shown that restoring the line to Poulton was really doable. Meanwhile, Alf Clempson, a member of the Poulton-le-Fylde division, paid tribute to the work of the Poulton and Wyre Railway Society, whose volunteers have spent years clearing huge swathes of the track and maintaining the dream alive when there was little hope.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/news/transport/boris-johnson-urged-to-renew-backing-for-fleetwood-railway-restoration-3312693 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos