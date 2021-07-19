Biden overturns Trump-Era showerhead rule that sought more water flow





The Biden administration will overturn a Trump-era rule on the flow of water from showerheads. Last December, the Trump administration overturned an Obama-era rule on the issue. Since 1992, federal law has required shower heads to produce no more than 2.5 gallons of water per minute. Sign up for the daily 10 Things in Politics newsletter.

The Biden administration is set to overturn a Trump-era rule that would have relaxed restrictions on the flow of water from showerheads, an issue that generated complaints from the former president during his tenure, according to the Associated Press.

The Energy Department is reverting to the standard approved in 2013, noting that most showerheads already provide enough water for a deep wash.

Most commercial showerheads are already aligned with the 2013 rule, so the policy change will have little impact on consumers.

Shower heads that could generate the additional water supply sought by former President Donald Trump are not widely available, energy officials said.

Since 1992, federal law has required shower heads to produce no more than 2.5 gallons of water per minute.

However, as new showerheads were introduced to the market, the administration of former President Barack Obama changed the restrictions to reflect the total amount of water that came out of all the nozzles. If a shower head had three nozzles, for example, no more than 2.5 gallons of water in total could be released from all three nozzles per minute.

The Trump rule, which was instituted last December, allowed each nozzle to release a maximum of 2.5 gallons of water per minute instead of the standard that applied to the entire shower head.

Read More: The Definitive Oral History of How Trump Took Over the GOP, As Cruz, Rubio & 20 Other Insiders Told Us

The rule change, which would revert to the Obama-era standard, is expected to be published in the Federal Register next week.

The general public will then have 60 days to comment on the proposal before a final rule is developed, according to the Associated Press.

Energy officials have estimated that the previous rule saved US households around $ 38 per year and believe reverting to the old standard will result in similar savings.

Kelly Speakes-Backman, the acting deputy secretary of the ministry’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, touted the move on Friday.

“As many parts of America experience historic droughts, this common sense proposition means consumers can buy showerheads that conserve water and save them money on their utility bills,” he said. she declared.

Trump, in pushing for change under his administration, said his hair had to be “perfect.”

“So the shower heads, you shower, the water doesn’t come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out,” Trump said last year. “So what are you doing? Staying there longer or taking a shower longer? Because my hair, I don’t know about you, but it must be perfect.”

Conservation groups weren’t too excited about the 2020 rule change.

Andrew deLaski, executive director of the Appliance Standards Awareness Project energy conservation group, told The Associated Press that with four or more nozzles “you could have 10.15 gallons per minute of power out of the apple. shower, literally probably washing yourself out of the bathroom. “

“At a time when much of the country experiences severe drought exacerbated by climate change, there is no room for shower heads that use unnecessary amounts of water,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/biden-reverses-trump-showerhead-rule-increased-water-flow-conservation-2021-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos