Pegasus spyware: Modi ministers, opposition leaders and journalists targeted, report says





Journalists, opposition leaders, a constitutional authority, businessmen and two sitting ministers in Narendra Modi’s government: these are some of the alleged targets of an alleged surveillance operation using Pegasus spyware , developed by the Israeli group NSO, as revealed by joint media. investigation. The curtain has risen on a ring of global surveillance. Database of over 50,000 phone numbers belonging to journalists, ministers, opposition leaders, activists and judges was found, following a joint investigation by Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, who shared the list of numbers with 17 media outlets. partners including Thread. The investigation performed forensic testing on a small sample of phones associated with the leaked numbers and found clear signs of Pegasus spyware targeting on 37 phones, including 10 Indians. However, the Indian government denies the “allegations of government surveillance” and says India is committed to ensuring the right to privacy for all of its citizens. The phone numbers were reportedly shared with government actors by Israeli surveillance technology company Pegasus. These figures mainly belonged to ten countries: India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

How Pegasus spyware works The Washington Post and The Wire are among 17 media organizations working on the report on the extent of this spyware campaign, which is compiled under the name “Project Pegasus”. Although the numbers on the list have not been assigned, reporters have linked them to more than 1,000 people in more than 50 countries. The Wire report says journalists from Hindustan Times, India Today, Network18, Indian Express, The Pioneer and The Hindu were among those targeted. The Wire report claims that the phone numbers found included those of 40 journalists, three prominent opposition figures, a constitutional authority, two sitting ministers in Narendra Modi’s government, current leaders and officials and alumni of security organizations and many businessmen. The Wire added that the number of a sitting Supreme Court judge was also on the list, but they were unable to determine whether the number belonged to the judge during the time he was compiled. READ ALSO: Snooping WhatsApp: NSO, Pegasus and the field of digital espionage The Department of Electronics and Information Technology denied the allegations of government surveillance on specific people, saying they had no concrete basis and no associated truth. In a response from ANI, the government said government agencies have a well-established interception protocol, which includes sanctions and oversight from senior central and state government officials, for reasons clearly stated only in the national interest. The NSO group also said Thread and the partners of the Pegasus project that its software was not related to the list. It can be noted that NSO’s license for its software stated that it was to be used to monitor terrorists and serious criminals. Background In October 2019, WhatsApp said it was suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance company, behind the Pegasus technology used by spies to hack the phones of around 1,400 users around the world. These users spanned four continents and included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior officials. Indian users were among those targeted. Then,Indian expressreported that “two dozen academics, lawyers, Dalit activists and journalists in India” had been spied on using Pegasus. NSO has pioneered the forensic interception spyware market valued at $ 12 billion. The small company, which employs 600 people in Israel and around the world, has a current market valuation of $ 1 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2021/07/18/pegasus-spyware-targeted-ministers-opposition-leaders-and-journalists-report.html

