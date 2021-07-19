High-level Cypriot conference on the 47th anniversary of the Turkish invasion





More than 25 of America’s most powerful senators and congressmen for U.S. foreign policy will speak at the 36th Annual PSEKA Cyprus Conference July 20. Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides will be accompanied by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Speakers of the Senate and House Foreign and Foreign Affairs Committees Bob Menendez and Gregory Meeks, CEO of the American Jewish Committee David Harris, as well as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Archbishop of America Elpidophoros and others by video. It will be viewed by hundreds of people around the world online on July 20, starting at noon EST on zoom here The theme of this year’s conference is Strengthening US-Cypriot relations in the face of Turkish intransigence, which will be held on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of Turkey’s illegal invasion and occupation of Cyprus. The PSEKA or International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus was founded in 1975, one year after the Turkish invasion, and its objective remains the search for a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem. Cyprus conference takes place as Erdogan visits occupied territories The conference also takes place on the day that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit the occupied territories of the Mediterranean island. Erdogan described the anniversary as a celebration of peace and freedom, and promised to send a strong message to the world that Turkey will support the rights of the self-proclaimed Turkish Cypriot state, which is not recognized by no other nation in the international community. community. Senior senators on Wednesday called on President Biden to use bilateral and multilateral channels to pressure Turkey to end its provocations in Varosha, Cyprus. Chairman of the External Relations CommitteeBob Menendez (DN.J.)Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) And Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Both members of the committee, were joined by 11 of their Senate colleagues condemning Turkey’s continued efforts to open the Varosha waterfront . In the bipartisan letter to the White House, senators say Turkey plans to open Varosha to Cyprus, which has remained deserted since the Turkish invasion of 1974, in violation of several United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions . Senators urge the administration to pressure Turkey to stop provocations in Varosha and to clearly articulate the consequences of Turkey’s illegal actions. the Head of EU Foreign Policy Josep Borrell called last week against a downward spiral in Cyprus. We are concerned about the developments on the ground in Varosha, he said. He recalled that the EU, through the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, has repeatedly reaffirmed the status of Varosha and called on the Turkish authority not to create a situation that could be contrary to the decisions of the United Nations.

