Trump Surgeon General says CDC was wrong to lift mask mandate and should turn the tide





Top line

As the spread of the delta variant sparks new concerns and restrictions nationwide, former U.S. surgeon general Dr Jerome Adams said over the weekend he believed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had been wrong to relax the national mandate of masks and should move to reverse its decision immediately.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams testifies before the Senate for Health, Education, Work and Pensions … [+] Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Getty Images Highlights

Adams, who served for nearly four years under former President Donald Trump, has expressed deep concern about the CDC’s current policy, vax it or mask it, recommending the use of masks primarily only for the unvaccinated. in a flurry of tweets on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

He acknowledged that the CDC’s decision to lift mask requirements in most indoor and outdoor environments for fully vaccinated people was based on the science and conditions of the time.

However, the former leading doctor argued that these two factors had changed due to the more infectious delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in the United States and is leading to an increase in cases and hospitalizations across the country. .

Adams said emerging data suggests the CDC should advise vaxing it AND masking it in areas where cases are increasing and testing positivity until the numbers come back down.

Crucial quote

The CDC was well-meaning, but the message was misinterpreted, premature and wrong, Adams said. Let’s fix it.

Key context

Although virus-related deaths are still at a fraction of what they were in winter, coronavirus cases have skyrocketed by more than 135% in the past two weeks. Public health officials warn of the risk to under-vaccinated areas of the country, which have already started reporting an increase in hospitalizations. Frightened by the rising numbers, a growing number of cities and counties are reversing what had been a months-long trend to ease restrictions, including Clark County, Nevada, home to Las Vegas, and Los County. Angeles, who both reinstated the mask guidelines.

Surprising fact

The concerns expressed by Adams are colored by the context of his role in the Trump administration. While Adams himself has frequently called on the public to follow safety precautions, the administration he advised has been widely criticized for its response to the pandemic, which has consisted of repeatedly downplaying the virus. A study published in the medical journal The Lancet calculated that 40% of coronavirus deaths could have been prevented with a better approach from the Trump administration.

Tangent

In the Twitter thread, Adams cited what he called his own mistake last year in advising Americans with Dr Anthony Faucia against the use of masks at the start of the pandemic. Thought it was the best call back then, but I regret it now, he wrote, adding: I’m worried the CDC also issued an equally premature, misinterpreted, but still damaging appeal. , masking in front of [the] delta variant.

Further reading

Covid hospitalizations rise across country amid Delta wave, especially in these states (Forbes)

Las Vegas Latest City Tightening Guidelines on Covid View Full List (Forbes)

Comprehensive coverage and live updates on the coronavirus

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2021/07/18/trump-surgeon-general-says-cdc-was-wrong-to-lift-mask-mandate-and-should-reverse-course/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos