Boris Johnson begs England to ‘please be careful’ as he braces for disaster

Boris Johnson has pleaded with the nation tonight to exercise caution as fears mount that the ‘Freedom Day’ he has given the green light will plunge the country back into the Covid disaster.

In a last-minute desperate appeal, the Prime Minister directly called on the public to “please, please, be careful” when legal restrictions were dropped on Monday amid “extreme contagiousness” by the Delta variant.

It marked a dramatic change in tone from just two weeks ago when Prime Minister and newly appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the public they had to “learn to live with the virus” and that restrictions such as face masks would become a “personal choice”.

Speaking in a video posted on Twitter, Mr Johnson said: ‘Move forward tomorrow into the next step with all due caution and respect for others and the risks the disease continues to present.

And, above all, please, please, please, when you are asked to get that second jab and get your jab, please go ahead and do- the."







It came as scientists and doctors expressed their anger and fear over the government’s “free for all” strategy as the number of cases and hospitalizations began to rise and thousands of people were forced to leave. isolate.

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modeling led to the first lockdown in March 2020, warned that daily cases could reach 200,000 and 100,000 hospitalizations per day and 1,000 hospitalizations – up from 55,000 and 740 per day now – were ” almost inevitable ”.

The senior SAGE adviser said hospitalizations could even reach 2,000 a day, resulting in “a major disruption of services and the cancellation of the chosen surgery and the growing backlog of the NHS.

Labor shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said ministers risked “snatching defeat from the jaws of victory” as he called the Covid brake bonfire “reckless” and demanded on the government to maintain mandatory masks, to recover better sick pay and to give people the right to work from home.

“The government’s proposal is to go headlong into this Freedom Day, removing all restrictions,” he said. “It risks increasing the pressure on the NHS and we are already seeing cancer operations canceled (…) but it also risks a new variant, because when you have a pool of infections in society, a level of ‘infection growing and you a vaccinated population, you are exerting selective pressure on the virus to mutate. “

Meanwhile, businesses and unions feared that a self-isolation crisis could turn Monday from Freedom Day into a day of chaos, with crowded rail cars and offices without legal rules in place to protect people clinically. vulnerable.

Meanwhile, businesses and unions have warned of shortages on shelves, closed stores and canceled services as the number of people on work stoppage after being interviewed by the NHS Covid app continues to rise. increase.







Unison, who represents healthcare workers, has targeted the prime minister.

Secretary General Christina McAnea said: The government must take back control. With infections and hospital admissions increasing, tomorrow’s dropping of remaining restrictions does not bode well.

Sadly, the freedom day genius is well and truly out of its bottle, but it’s not too late for ministers to return.

The government must once again make masks mandatory, reimpose social distancing and give NHS staff the pay rise they have been waiting for many months.

The TUC had warned that “the chaos and confusion” of Mr Johnson’s approach “will only grow without clear and consistent rules”.

It is unwise to bet the safety of key workers, from bus drivers to supermarket staff, on individuals’ sense of personal responsibility, ”said General Secretary Frances O’Grady.

If we are to stop Covid from ravaging workplaces, people must be helped to self-isolate. “

Dr Roger Barker, director of policy at the Institute of Directors, said the reopening was mired in “poor communication and mixed messages”.

He said: The latest guidelines for companies make it clear that, by law, companies must not allow a lone worker to come to work, but, at the same time, ministers are telling the media that the application is simply consultative.

CBI President Lord Bilimora called for an immediate end to the self-isolation requirement for people who have been fully vaccinated.

Amid a crippling staff shortage, speed is key, he said.

But the prime minister, who has been caught up in a political row over ministers dodging quarantine with a “pilot” testing program, has defended measures to remove all legal restrictions and self-isolation rules, saying stating: “I know how frustrating it is but I really urge everyone to stick with the program and take the appropriate action when prompted by NHS Test and Trace.

The reason is that we were going to step 4 tomorrow and doing a big opening, and that is absolutely true. If we don’t do it now, we’ll open up the fall and winter months, when the virus has the advantage of the cold. Well lose the precious firewall that we get with the school holidays.

If we don’t do it now, we have to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it? It is the right time.

But we have to do it with caution. We must remember that this virus is unfortunately still there. “