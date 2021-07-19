Israeli Defense Minister refutes report Netanyahu urged Trump to strike Iran after losing election





Israel’s defense minister on Saturday denied a report suggesting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had urged former US President Donald Trump to carry out military strikes against Iran after losing the 2020 presidential election.

Benny Gantz, a retired IDF general and the country’s defense minister, told local media yesterday that a New Yorker article that said Netanyahu was encouraging US action against Iran was probably not “Not what happened”.

“I don’t know this story and I guess that’s not what happened,” Gantz said in an interview, according to the Jerusalem Post. Gantz added that he would have been aware of such a move and said the country should not urge the United States to fight for them.

“We shouldn’t be pushing America to fight for us. Iran is a regional and global problem,” Gantz said in the interview.

Benny Gantz, Israeli Minister of Defense, addresses supporters at a campaign event January 29, 2019 in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy / Getty Images

Gantz’s statements come after The New Yorker released a brief report on Thursday claiming that US General Mark Milley feared Trump would take military action against Iran after his presidency ends, despite repeated warnings not to do it.

In the report, which will later be published in an upcoming book on the Trump administration, it was suggested that a number of “Iranian hawks,” including Israel, also wanted Trump to lead such efforts.

“Trump had a circle of Iranian hawks around him and was close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also urged the administration to act against Iran after it was clear that Trump had lost the election,” wrote Susan Glasser of the New Yorker. .

Report alleges Milley feared Trump would perform a ‘Reichstag moment’ or fabricate a crisis in order to ‘rush’, save the nation and attempt to retain power, much like Adolf Hitler did in 1933.

According to the article, Milley warned Trump that if he took military action against Iran, he was “going to have a fucking war.” The article then goes on to detail how the Joint Chiefs of Staff ultimately helped end the prospect of conflict with Iran in early January.

On January 3, Milley, along with National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, told Trump that any military action against Iran would be impossible to carry out, the report said.

“After Milley considered the costs and potential consequences, Trump agreed. And that’s it: after months of anxiety and uncertainty, the fight against Iran was over,” Glasser wrote.

The United States and Iran have faced tensions since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the US Embassy hostage crisis that began that same year.

But under Trump, the conflict between the two countries reached historic highs after the former president withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and then ordered a drone strike that killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani, in 2020.

In Thursday’s report, Glasser said the book, written by her and her husband, Peter Baker, is due out next year. Glasser said the two had conducted nearly 200 interviews for their reporting on Trump’s time in the White House.

Newsweek reached out to Israel’s Defense Ministry for further comment, but did not get a response in time for publication.

