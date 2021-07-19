Opposition Declines Offer Of Separate Covid Briefing By PM Modi | Latest India News





The handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and India’s vaccination strategy have been at the center of a raging debate between the government led by Narendra Modi and the opposition, the latter calling the vaccination policy flawed. and its opaque distribution plan. Through HT correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi POSTED ON JUL 19, 2021 6:23 AM

Several opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party, rejected the central government’s offer of an exclusive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament complex to brief leaders of the management of India’s Covid-19, and asserted that the issue deserved debate in the House. MPs don’t want fancy PowerPoint presentations on # COVID19 from the PM or this government in a boardroom. The #Parliament is in session. Come upstairs, tweeted Derek O Brien, frontman of TMC Rajya Sabha, indicating the rejection of the offer. The handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and India’s vaccination strategy have been at the center of a raging debate between the government led by Narendra Modi and the opposition, the latter calling the vaccination policy flawed. and its opaque distribution plan. The opposition also accused the central government of not sending enough doses to states not governed by the BJP. Government officials, however, dismissed the accusations and hailed the domestically produced vaccines as major achievements. A senior opposition official, who declined to be named, said: “Any briefing on how to deal with Covid would affect the prospects for a full debate. Parliament meets after the second wave. He has to debate the issue. To close

