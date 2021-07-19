Delhi Confidential: Les Jibes | Confidential Delhi News, The Indian Express





A COMBATIVE tone seems to have already been set for the monsoon session of Parliament. At Sunday’s multi-party meeting, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge asked the government why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present at the meeting, called by the government, from the start. Kharge, according to sources, said the prime minister avoided attending the meeting. When the PM tweeted that he was attending the meeting, TMC’s Derek O’Brien, quoting him, tweeted: Prime Minister, Sir, True you took part. The Parliament meeting lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes. We had the pleasure of your company for 9 minutes. You listened for 3 minutes. Allowed photographers / video cameras for 2 minutes. And spoke to us for 4 minutes. People in mind VICE-PRESIDENT Mr. Venkaiah Naidu had an interaction with Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt on Sunday. The issue concerned the closure of some roads in the Secunderabad cantonment area. The vice president’s office said in a statement that during the meeting, Naidu, who belongs to the Nellore district, suggested that the minister examine in detail the closure of public roads and take measures to alleviate the difficulties encountered. by the population. He also referred to a recent letter the Telangana government wrote to the Defense Ministry on this matter. The statement said Bhatt assured Naidu to look into the matter and address the concerns of the people. Push yoga THERE MAY be an ongoing civil war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, but International Yoga Day was recently celebrated in the country. According to the Indian Embassy in Addis Ababa, 100 yoga events were held in various cities and regions of Ethiopia to commemorate the day. Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia Robert Shetkintong said that besides India, Ethiopia has been the world leader in International Yoga Day commemoration in terms of more yoga events . Yoga sessions were held at 26 universities, 50 schools and factories across the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/delhi-confidential/monsoon-session-parliament-mallikarjun-kharge-narendra-modi-om-birla-7411101/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos