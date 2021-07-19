I am amazed that Boris Johnson signed the peerage





Ruth Davidson claimed she was genuinely surprised Boris Johnson didn’t block his peerage. The former Scottish Tory leader, who resigned his post as MSP in May, will officially join the House of Lords on Tuesday and has been a persistent critic of the Prime Minister. She will be known as Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links, a reference to the village of Fife where she grew up, and has pledged to continue to denounce the British government if necessary. She recently described the cuts in British overseas aid as a bloody disgrace and criticized the Prime Minister’s plan to introduce a requirement for voters to show ID at polling stations. Ms Davidson, a remnant, also clashed with Mr Johnson over Brexit. Speaking of her peerage with the Scottish Mail on Sunday, she revealed that Mr Johnson had not personally proposed it, but added: I am amazed he signed it. Really amazed. When it happened I was like, are you kidding me? Ms Davidson called for reform of the upper house to make it more democratic and did not rule out a return to frontline politics in the future. However, her comments will further tone down speculation that she could be given a ministerial post in Mr Johnson’s government. She said she wouldn’t take any big jobs until her two-year-old son was in school. She added: Do you know what’s great about the House of Lords? Part of the oath you take is that you must be independent of mind. You can tell your whips to stop if necessary. It suits me very well. I don’t think I’ve ever been accused of being lobby fodder, and I won’t be. I sometimes think my government is wrong, and I will say it. The 42-year-old will be introduced to the Lords tomorrow by two former Scottish Tory colleagues – former director Lord Mark McInnes, and former party chairman and former attorney general Lord Keen. The SNP said Ms Davidson had now completely sold herself by entering the House of Lords when she was the chief responsible for a Scottish Tory operation to prevent Boris Johnson from entering Downing Street. A party spokesperson said: It is questionable whether the good Fifers of Lundin Links will appreciate being associated with such an insult to democracy as the unelected Lords.

