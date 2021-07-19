Jokowi says roads are always crowded, this is Korlantas police response





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Police headquarters Inspector General Istiono asked offices in essential and non-essential sectors to comply with the rules restricting mobility and activities during this period PPKM Java and Bali emergency. This is done so that the control of citizens' mobility is more optimal so that the spread and transmission of the corona virus (Covid-19) can be controlled. It was his statement in response to the request of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) evaluate blocking During Emergency PPKM because of the mobility of citizens again quite high. Also Read: Exit and Enter Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road Must Show STRP ST KOMPAS.COM/STANLY RAVEL Emergency blockade of the PPKM at Km 31 of the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road. Emergency blockade of the PPKM at Km 31 of the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road. "He should not only rely on insulation by restricting his mobility, but essential and non-essential sectors are playing by the rules. If the upstream sector complies, it will significantly reduce the mobility load in street"said Istiono, Sunday (7/18/2021). He admitted that the mobility of residents at village and village level during the PPKM emergency period was still high. Because, in the region concerned, many factors and sectors are excluded.

"Therefore, the role of the sub-district chief, the village chief, RT / RW and religious leaders, community leaders, mass organizations play an active role in reducing community mobility", a- he declared. "Both through socialization and the tightening of entrances and exits from villages, villages and dwellings," continued Istiono. Not to mention, Istiono also called on parents to take an active role in protecting and remembering their own families. Thus, stopping the spread of Covid-19 can progress optimally. Previously, President Joko Widodo said that activities and mobility in several areas of DKI Jakarta were still sufficient a lot during the PPKM emergency period. Also read: Plus Minus Bus with double glazed model BETWEEN PHOTOS / INDRIANTO EKO SUWARS Police put up a barrier at the station to restrict community mobility to the emergency PPKM in the Jakarta border area on Jalan Raya Lenteng Agung, Jakarta, Saturday (3/7/2021). Police have isolated 63 zone points in Jadetabek to limit the mobility of residents during the implementation of the Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in Jakarta, which will last until July 20, 2021 BETWEEN PHOTOS / Indrianto Eko Suwarso / hp. Police put up a barrier at the station to restrict community mobility to the emergency PPKM in the Jakarta border area on Jalan Raya Lenteng Agung, Jakarta, Saturday (3/7/2021). Police have isolated 63 zone points in Jadetabek to limit the mobility of residents during the implementation of the Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in Jakarta, which will last until July 20, 2021 BETWEEN PHOTOS / Indrianto Eko Suwarso / hp. The data was obtained when he directly monitored the activities of the community during a large-scale isolation carried out in accordance with the implementation Emergency PPKM in Java and Bali. "We made partitions. But if I saw the night, also this morning I went to Pulogadung, I saw that there were still quite a few people, last night I went to the village too many people "Jokowi said at a press conference on Saturday (7/17/2021). ). Not only in Pulogadung, he also pointed out the mobility and crowds in several villages although he did not mention it in detail. "That is, this partition may need us Evaluation, is it also effective in reducing cases, "said the president.

