Lockdown News: Boris backs overwhelming majority delaying Freedom Day – SURVEY | United Kingdom | New





From Monday, all social distancing requirements will end in England as part of the government’s easing of lockdown restrictions. Despite case levels reaching all-time highs since the January peak, Mr Johnson has decided to move forward amid calls from some health experts to delay the end of the lockdown measures.

Ahead of that momentous day, Express.co.uk asked readers: ‘Should Freedom Day be postponed as Covid cases erupt in Britain? Of the 17,729 people who responded, 56% (9,910) agreed it should be delayed, compared with 43% (7,572) who said Mr Johnson’s roadmap to emerge from the pandemic was correct. A total of 247 respondents (one percent of the total) were unsure. In addition to the vote, many shared their views on how the country should finally emerge from the lockdown. READ MORE: Lockdown SURVEY: Should Freedom Day be postponed as Covid cases soar

Meanwhile, a sizable minority supported the Prime Minister’s decision to end lockdown restrictions tomorrow. One of them asked the question: “When did we authorize the removal of the UK backbone?” Another said: “I guess you’re in favor of regular flu lockouts and a 10 mph general speed limit on highways if that’s your reasoning?” A third wrote: “Endless cycle of forever lockups yeah. Is this the answer?

“I think people are at their wit’s end and won’t take any more. Locks may work as a temporary thing, but they will keep coming back time and time again. “They don’t work. I guess the virus was made that way never to end. “ Professor Christina Pagel, professor of operations research at University College London (UCL), is one of the scientists who says it is wrong to proceed as the number of cases continues to rise. She said: “I feel pissed off and sad and angry.

“We’re having the wrong conversation. Opening Monday is crazy. “We shouldn’t be doing it. “We should talk about how we deal with cases now. “A report commissioned by Sir Patrick Vallance indicates that at the peak, we will have 20,000 to 30,000 cases of new long Covids every day. “What are we doing to our young people, to our children, to our vulnerable? It is simply not true.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1464308/lockdown-news-freedom-day-july-19-boris-johnson-coronavirus-poll

