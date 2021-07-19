Veteran politician Mumtaz Bhutto dies in Karachi – newspaper





LARKANA: Former Sindh chief minister Mumtaz Ali Bhutto died at a local hospital in Karachi on Sunday. He was 88 years old. He will be buried in his ancestral cemetery in Mirpur Bhutto on Monday (today).

Born on November 28, 1933 in the village of Mirpur Bhutto in the Larkana district, the late Bhutto’s father, Nawab Nabi Bakhsh Khan Bhutto, was a member of the Legislative Assembly and had solid political experience before the partition.

He attended St Georges College in Mussoori, then Lawrence College in Murree. He received his law degree from Lincolns Inn and an MA from Oxford University in 1959.

He became an MP at the age of 32 in 1965. He was the founding member of the Pakistan People’s Party when his cousin and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto formed him on March 30, 1967.

With Zulfikar Bhutto, he participated in the general elections of 1970 and emerged victorious. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto became the first democratically elected Prime Minister of Pakistan and he appointed Mumtaz Bhutto Governor of Sindh on December 24, 1971, then Chief Minister of Sindh on May 1, 1972. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto called him his talented cousin.

Mumtaz Bhutto, as chief minister, made the Sindhi language the official language of the province by presenting the Sindhi Language Bill of 1972 to the Sindh Assembly. The adoption of the Sindhi Language Teaching, Promotion and Use of Sindh Bill, 1972 by the provincial assembly which established the Sindhi language as the only official language of the province, resulting in linguistic violence in Sindh. Due to strong protests, Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Urdu and Sindhi the official languages ​​of Sindh.

He was arrested during the fight against the arrest of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and then exiled by the government of Gen Zias. He founded the Sindhi Balouch Pashtoon Front while living in exile in the UK in March 1985 with Attaullah Mengal, Abdul Hafeez Pirzado and others.

He also announced his support for a new constitutional framework for Pakistan as a weak federation which was commonly known and discussed in political circles as the concept of confederation. He returned to Pakistan and was arrested by the military government. On March 31, 1989, he called a workers’ convention in Hyderabad and announced his political party and named it Front National du Sind (SNF).

In the 1993 general election, he was elected to a Larkana Saet Provincial Assembly and on November 6, 1996 became the Acting Chief Minister of Sindh.

In 2013, he merged the SNF into the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, but quit the party in 2017 after developing disputes with the leadership. He then joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led by Imran Khan.

He leaves behind two sons Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto and Ali Haidar and as many daughters and a grieving widow.

Posted in Dawn, July 19, 2021

