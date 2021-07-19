Politics
Egypt affirms its will to advance the strategic partnership with China
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisihas received Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday and affirmed his country’s will to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership that unites Egypt and China.
Bassam Rady, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said the comments came as Al-Sisi received Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday. The reception took place in the presence of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Chinese Ambassador to Cairo Liao Liqiang.
Al-Sisi stressed that this year coincides with the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Egyptian-Chinese diplomatic relations.
Bilateral relations have been marked by a long way of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in various fields. They also benefit from the Chinese experience, which is an achievement that the world seeks to study in order to advance global development.
For his part, Wang conveyed a verbal message from President Xi Jinping, which included China’s affirmation of the continued development of its strategic relations with Egypt.
The minister stressed China’s respect and appreciation for Al-Sisi and Egypt in its central role as a fundamental pillar of stability in the Middle East region. He reiterated China’s support to Egypt in the efforts of comprehensive development, combating terrorism and achieving security and stability in the region.
Regarding strengthening bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries at the international level, Wang clarified the acceptance of Egypt’s membership as a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This deals with coordination and cooperation in the fields of counterterrorism and extremism, energy and science.
The meeting reviewed the prospects for improving aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
Both parties praised the coordination that has taken place at the highest level since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This led to the signing of the joint manufacturing agreement for the Chinese-developed Sinovac vaccine in Egypt.
This supports the national strategy for locating the pharmaceutical and vaccine industry in Egypt.
Al-Sisi expressed his aspiration to continue the fruitful cooperation between the two countries at all levels, with the aim of strengthening international efforts during the pandemic.
The president also underlined Egypt’s concern to benefit from China’s expertise to support development programs, activities and national projects in the country. This is especially in light of the modern infrastructure that Egypt now enjoys, which is incorporated into the China Belt and Road Initiative.
Al-Sisi also referred to the important role played by the Sino-Egyptian Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), as a successful model of investment cooperation between the two countries.
During the bilateral meeting, the two sides also discussed the latest developments regarding the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s firm position to preserve its water security, represented by its historic rights to the waters of the Nile. This will be done through the conclusion of a binding legal agreement to fill and operate the dam that achieves the interests of all equitably.
Wang made it clear that his country fully understands the paramount importance of the Nile River for Egypt and stressed China’s continued interest in finding a solution to this problem in a way that meets the interests of all parties.
Shoukry reviewed the position of Egypt and Sudan, as two downstream countries, which underscores the need to safeguard the interests of all parties. The two countries are also keen to stress the need not to undermine their water security.
He stressed the importance of engaging in enhanced negotiations, under the auspices of the African Union (AU). This aims to reach a binding legal agreement for the filling and operation of the controversial dam, while taking into account the interests of all parties.
Shoukry stressed the importance of China’s position on this issue, which has a significant impact on Egypt’s interests and national security.
The two sides exchanged in-depth views on the Palestinian issue as a central issue in the Middle East. This requires a comprehensive, fair and lasting solution, within the framework of compatibility with all references and resolutions of international legitimacy.
Earlier on Sunday, a series of political talks took place, chaired by Shoukry and Wang,
where both sides underlined their countries’ commitment to the comprehensive strategic partnership.
After the talks, the two sides signed an agreement to establish the Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee between Egypt and China. The committee is one of the executives responsible for guiding, evaluating and reviewing the course of cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields and at various levels.
The Egyptian side expressed appreciation for the help, research and information provided by various Chinese agencies and authorities, to support its efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two ministers spoke of the successful coordination to facilitate the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine doses.
They also highlighted the efforts that resulted in the launch of Sinovac’s packaging and vaccine production line for the COVID-19 virus in Egypts Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA).
The talks enabled the ministers to address all regional and international situations of common interest.
Sources
2/ https://dailynewsegypt.com/2021/07/18/egypt-affirms-keenness-to-advance-strategic-partnership-with-china/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]