Egypt affirms its will to advance the strategic partnership with China

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisihas received Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday and affirmed his country’s will to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership that unites Egypt and China.

Bassam Rady, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said the comments came as Al-Sisi received Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday. The reception took place in the presence of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Chinese Ambassador to Cairo Liao Liqiang.

Al-Sisi stressed that this year coincides with the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Egyptian-Chinese diplomatic relations.

Bilateral relations have been marked by a long way of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in various fields. They also benefit from the Chinese experience, which is an achievement that the world seeks to study in order to advance global development.

For his part, Wang conveyed a verbal message from President Xi Jinping, which included China’s affirmation of the continued development of its strategic relations with Egypt.

The minister stressed China’s respect and appreciation for Al-Sisi and Egypt in its central role as a fundamental pillar of stability in the Middle East region. He reiterated China’s support to Egypt in the efforts of comprehensive development, combating terrorism and achieving security and stability in the region.

Regarding strengthening bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries at the international level, Wang clarified the acceptance of Egypt’s membership as a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This deals with coordination and cooperation in the fields of counterterrorism and extremism, energy and science.

The meeting reviewed the prospects for improving aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Both parties praised the coordination that has taken place at the highest level since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This led to the signing of the joint manufacturing agreement for the Chinese-developed Sinovac vaccine in Egypt.

This supports the national strategy for locating the pharmaceutical and vaccine industry in Egypt.

Al-Sisi expressed his aspiration to continue the fruitful cooperation between the two countries at all levels, with the aim of strengthening international efforts during the pandemic.

The president also underlined Egypt’s concern to benefit from China’s expertise to support development programs, activities and national projects in the country. This is especially in light of the modern infrastructure that Egypt now enjoys, which is incorporated into the China Belt and Road Initiative.

Al-Sisi also referred to the important role played by the Sino-Egyptian Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), as a successful model of investment cooperation between the two countries.

During the bilateral meeting, the two sides also discussed the latest developments regarding the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s firm position to preserve its water security, represented by its historic rights to the waters of the Nile. This will be done through the conclusion of a binding legal agreement to fill and operate the dam that achieves the interests of all equitably.

Wang made it clear that his country fully understands the paramount importance of the Nile River for Egypt and stressed China’s continued interest in finding a solution to this problem in a way that meets the interests of all parties.

Shoukry reviewed the position of Egypt and Sudan, as two downstream countries, which underscores the need to safeguard the interests of all parties. The two countries are also keen to stress the need not to undermine their water security.

He stressed the importance of engaging in enhanced negotiations, under the auspices of the African Union (AU). This aims to reach a binding legal agreement for the filling and operation of the controversial dam, while taking into account the interests of all parties.

Shoukry stressed the importance of China’s position on this issue, which has a significant impact on Egypt’s interests and national security.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on the Palestinian issue as a central issue in the Middle East. This requires a comprehensive, fair and lasting solution, within the framework of compatibility with all references and resolutions of international legitimacy.

Earlier on Sunday, a series of political talks took place, chaired by Shoukry and Wang,

where both sides underlined their countries’ commitment to the comprehensive strategic partnership.

After the talks, the two sides signed an agreement to establish the Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee between Egypt and China. The committee is one of the executives responsible for guiding, evaluating and reviewing the course of cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields and at various levels.

The Egyptian side expressed appreciation for the help, research and information provided by various Chinese agencies and authorities, to support its efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two ministers spoke of the successful coordination to facilitate the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

They also highlighted the efforts that resulted in the launch of Sinovac’s packaging and vaccine production line for the COVID-19 virus in Egypts Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA).

The talks enabled the ministers to address all regional and international situations of common interest.







