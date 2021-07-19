Alignment of the main portion of Margalla Road finalized – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The alignment of the main part of Margalla Roads from the edge of Constitution Avenue to the area of ​​Satra Meel has been finalized as the residents of Bhara Kahu, Murree and Kashmir eagerly await the start of the project. expected.

A member of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) board of directors told Dawn on Sunday that the Chief Engineer of the Army (E-in-C) branch had finalized the alignment of said part of the road. The proposed alignment will be presented to the ADC chair and other members shortly after the Eid holiday for approval.

Said portion of the proposed road will also serve as a Bhara Kahu bypass road to relieve citizens and motorists, faced with increasing traffic jams in the Bhara Kahu region.

The people of Murree and Kashmir have faced traffic jams for years. In April this year, when Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Margalla Road project, we were elated, but we don’t know what the reasons are for the delay, said Javed Akhtar, a resident of Murree.

Nasir Ali, a resident of Satra Meel, said massive traffic jams in the Bhara Kahu region have become common and vans, school buses and even ambulances face traffic jams on a daily basis.

In the first week after the Eid vacation, E-in-C and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) will present the proposed alignment to the CDA chair and members for approval, the CDA member said, adding that it was originally proposed that said part of the road will start from the edge of Constitution Avenue and the existing Margalla road, and culminate in the area of ​​Satra Meel, near the junction of the old Murree road and from the Murree highway.

Previously the proposed road length was around 10 kilometers and with this new decision to connect the short road from Satra Meel the road length will face some reduction and in the coming presentation things will be more clear, he said, adding that after approval of the road layout, the technical design of the project will be completed before construction begins.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Margalla Avenue project in April and subsequently work began on a 10 km area from the Sangjani road to D-12.

The nearly 35 km long Margalla Road is part of Islamabad’s master plan, but in the past no attention has been paid to its construction. CDA officials said the civic agency has divided the implementation of this project into three phases.

They said that in the first phase, the road is being built from the Sangjani area to D-12 from where it will be connected to Khayaban-i-Iqbal (which is often mistakenly called Margalla Road) from D- 12 at Constitution Avenue.

CDA will not carry out construction on the second phase of D-12 at Constitution Avenue, however, officials said, in a few months, CDA will begin construction work under the third phase.

They said that after approval of the alignment, it will take two to three months for the completion of the engineering design. Once started, the project could take a year, as much of the road falls into a hilly area (from QAU to Satra Meel) and there are many cuts and fillings (cutting and backfilling of the land to level the road) .

The civic agency will start construction at the end of August and will do everything to get it completed before the scheduled time, the CDA member said.

Posted in Dawn, July 19, 2021

