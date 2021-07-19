Jokowi sacrifices Simmental Cross Angus cow weighs 1 ton to Aceh Besar





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo handed over an Eid al-Adha 1442 Hijri sacrificial cow weighing over a ton to the people of Aceh Besar. Simmental Cross Angus cattle were purchased from farmers in the local district. The presidential sacrificial cow was handed over by the governor of Aceh, Nova Iriansyah, to the regent of Aceh Besar, Mawardi Ali on Sunday (7/18). “I hope this sacrificial meat can be an encouragement to our brothers and sisters in need and a lively celebration of this Eid al-Adha,” said Nova Iriansyah. He said the reason he decided to hand over the sacrificial cow offered by the president to the inhabitants of the Aceh Besar regency was purely coincidental. At that time, the Governor of Aceh was in Lamkleng Village, Kuta Cot Glie Sub-district, Aceh Besar, during his working visit to visit the victims of the disaster. Suddenly the palace contacted him and asked him to which district President Joko Widodo’s sacrificial cows had been delivered this year. “I didn’t think it took long to hear about the presidential offering of sacrificial cows to Lamkleng. Therefore, I was moved to give them to Aceh Besar, especially when I was visiting disaster-stricken communities,” he said. he declared. During Eid al-Adha last year, President Joko Widodo also handed over a sacrificial cow to Aceh for slaughter. At that time, the governor of Aceh handed it over to the inhabitants of the city of Subulussalam. [eko]

