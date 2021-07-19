Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says he is proud to sound the global alarm





MIRPUR / BHIMBER: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the Indian government was naive to assume the Pakistani position would be indifferent after Kashmir’s special status was revoked on August 5.

They thought it would be like in the past, as the government of Nawaz Sharifs did nothing to deter Indian brutality inflicted on Kashmir, Imran Khan said during his speech to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) before the Kashmir elections in Mirpur. , Azad Kashmir.

He added that national policy has remained silent when extrajudicial killings and assaults with firearms have been perpetrated on their youth.

In the previous government, the prime minister said that during Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Kashmir, he would not call on the leaders of the Kashmir freedom movement and the All Parties Hurriyat conference to avoid risking relations with Narendra. Modi. He said the former prime minister ordered his foreign ministry to avoid issuing statements against India.

He claimed before his position that no one remembers the Indian atrocities in Kashmir, and added that he has expressed this concern around the world. We told the world that in SSR-ravaged India, the people of Kashmir have no rights, he said.

Barely an hour before this address, the Prime Minister also addressed the spectacle of power Bhimber, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he wants the Pakistani passport to be respected in the world.

The prime minister said there were two superpowers during the time of the Holy Prophet (pbuh): Persia and the Roman Empire. But 13 years after the prophets’ migration to Medina, one of the superpowers slipped away, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said no one has any respect for the beggar. Only the person who bows before Almighty Allah is respected, he said. He said that the only ruler of Pakistan in all of its history was Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Even his detractors used to praise him, he commented.

The Prime Minister urged people to vote for candidates who have a history of their own. He said it was his dream to put the country on the right track and that is the only way we can develop it.

Imran Khan said the nation is striving to make Pakistan a great country because the world still respects an autonomous nation. He said the former rulers mercilessly plundered the country’s wealth and sought refuge abroad.

Imran Khan said the people should think before they vote in Azad Kashmir’s election whether they are voting for an honest or corrupt ruler. He said that poverty cannot be eradicated from a society without fighting corruption.

He mocked the former prime minister and Pakistani Muslim League supremo-Nawaz (PML-N) for fleeing abroad using his illness as an excuse. Remember he watched a polo match in London, he said, and added that polo is an extremely expensive sport. Only kings and the rich can afford it, he added.

The Prime Minister said that nowhere in the world would you find a prosperous country with corrupt rulers at its head. He said nations only stand up when they stand up for righteousness. With your support, I will defeat these mafias which plunder the country’s resources, he promised, referring to the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The Prime Minister said that the entire Muslim world is proud of the way the Kashmiris braved the atrocities of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Imran expressed the hope that Kashmir would soon be freed from India’s shackles.

Imran Khan called on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other members of his family, residing in the UK, to return home and stand trial as the country’s judiciary was completely independent.

The country’s judiciary is completely independent because Imran Khan has not attacked the courts or contacted judges to obtain favorable judgments. I ask them a question why are they sitting out of the country if they are honest and truthful, why are they afraid to go to court? said the Prime Minister.

The prime minister said that even Ishaq Dar, a former finance minister, his son, Nawaz’s sons and Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law fled to London to avoid accountability.

He said that due to a judicial process and independent accountability, even PTI ministers have not been spared. The courts and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were free and not subject to any oversight, he added. If these leaders are honest, then why do they fear the justice system, the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister said he saluted the courage and determination of the people who showed up in such large numbers at the jalsa site despite the intense heat.

Seeing large numbers of people not following standard operating procedures against the Covid-19 pandemic, Imran Khan called on people to continue to wear masks and observe SOPs to prevent the spread of the virus. He said he was worried if he later disclosed that people were getting sick after the rally and added that he was really concerned about their health. Nonetheless, going further, he told them he had played cricket under the sun his whole life, but even he sweated profusely on stage today.

I respect your passion and vigor despite the scorching weather and wish to make your future bright so that whoever holds our passport will be viewed with great respect, the Prime Minister told people.

