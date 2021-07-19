What China expects from companies: total surrender

When Pony Ma, head of China’s internet powerhouse Tencent, attended a group meeting with Premier Li Keqiang in 2014, he complained that many local governments had banned ridesharing apps installed on smartphones.

Mr. Li immediately asked a few ministers to investigate the matter and report to him. He then turned to Mr. Ma and mentionnedYour example clearly demonstrates the need to improve the relationship between government and the market.

By that time, Tencent had invested $ 45 million in a ride-sharing startup called Didi Chuxing, which then became a model in governments’ efforts to digitize and modernize traditional industries. When President Xi Jinping meet with global tech leaders in Seattle in 2015, Didis founder Cheng Wei, then 32, joined Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Apples Tim Cook and Mr. Ma at the rally.

But Beijing’s relationship with the tech industry has collapsed over the past year. Didi is now the target of regulatory anger from governments. Days after the company’s initial public offering in New York City last month, Chinese regulators pulled its apps from app stores over protection of national data security and public interests.