Mr. Jokowi, please order political communication to the palace

Palace communication was unclear in coordination

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID – By: Ilham Bintang, Senior Journalist and Chairman of the Honorary Council of the Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI)

We have long complained about the Palace’s political communication.

Damn it. It happened again yesterday. This time, it is Urgence PPKM (July 3-20).

Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy said President Joko Widodo has decided to extend the implementation of Emergency Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) until the end of July 2021.

The coordinating minister of human development and culture said that during a visit to Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in Yogyakarta on Friday (7/16), “earlier, the restricted cabinet meeting at which j I attended Sukoharjo (Central Java) had been decided by the President (Emergency PPKM) to continue until the end of July PPKM, “Muhadjir said, as reported by Antara on Friday.

As soon as the news spread widely, the spokesperson for the Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenko Marves), Jodi Mahardi, immediately denied the news. “The government has not decided on the extension of the emergency PPKM”, he declared, quoted by Kontan, Friday (16/7) in the night.

Previously, on July 3, the government set up the emergency PPKM to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The emergency PPKM will end on July 20.

This was followed by a statement from the lead expert from the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin. Ali said the official government decision on the emergency PPKM will be announced directly by President Jokowi on July 20, 2021.

We do not know which statement can be taken from the three sources. Minister for the coordination of human development and culture, spokesperson for the ministry for the coordination of maritime affairs or main KSP experts?

There has also been a stir among people who have been suffering since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of Saturday (7/17), the total number of positive cases was 2,832,775. Healing: 2,232,394. Who died: 72,489 souls. Updated on this day alone, the number of positive people 51,952 and 1,092 have died. Over the past four days, daily updated figures have placed Indonesia number one in the world.

Even the palace, I think, knows that this emergency PPKM is facing resistance from some people. Perhaps because the restrictions are primarily aimed at office workers. It’s like forgetting that there are 74 million informal workers out of the 130 million workforce in Indonesia (BPS data, 2020).

As illustrated in my report “Beyond Help”: Covid19 pandemic in the country (July 14, 2021), Urgence PPKM is encountering resistance, especially from informal workers. Most of them work for a living just to find food for their families for the day.

They are identified every day face to face with the agents on all the roads where the bulkhead is located. The rest were in stalls, carts and stores where they sold their wares, which were forcibly dispersed by Satpol officers.

It is easy to imagine that there will be a physical conflict between the agents and the people selling in search of a bite of rice for their families.

PPKM Emergency continues or stops, in fact the point is not there. Rather, it is the government’s obligation to finance the basic needs of those affected by the activity restrictions.

Article 55 paragraph 1 of Law No. 6/2018 on quarantine regulates this obligation. Do not punish them and give them criminal sanctions. Expert in criminal law Prof. DR Mudzakir of the Islamic University of Indonesia regretted the criminal sanctions for those who violated the emergency rules of the PPKM.

“It is a pity that the search for food is punished. The legal basis of the PPKM Emergency is not sufficient to be able to apply criminal sanctions. Why not use Law No. 6/2018 concerning quarantine,” he said. he said in a discussion on TVOne on Saturday. (17/7) evening

“Pay for the basic necessities of those affected. It’s the law, ”Mudzakir added.