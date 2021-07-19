Pakistan says Afghanistan decision to dismiss envoy, diplomats are “regrettable”, urges Kabul to reconsider





ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2021

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Describing the Afghan decision to recall its envoy and its senior diplomats as “unfortunate and regrettable”, Pakistan assured that the case of kidnapping and assaulting the daughter of the Afghan ambassador was top-level investigation and follow-up In a statement, Pakistan’s foreign ministry urged the Afghan government to reconsider its decision. Pakistan’s response comes hours after Afghanistan announced it was recalling its ambassador to Islamabad and other high-ranking diplomats for “security threats” after the daughter of the Supreme Envoy was briefly kidnapped the Pakistani capital. Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted in Pakistan for several hours on Friday and was severely tortured by strangers on her way home. Silsila Alikhil is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. The government led by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged to take action against the culprits.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Foreign Minister Sohail Mahmood met with the Afghan ambassador on Sunday and assured him of his full cooperation. “The decision of the Afghan government to recall its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan is regrettable and regrettable. The reported kidnapping and assault of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter is being investigated and followed up at the highest level on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, “the statement read. . “FS Sohail Mahmood also met with the Ambassador of Afghanistan today, highlighted all the measures taken by the government in this context and reassured him of his full cooperation. We hope that the government of Afghanistan will reconsider his decision, “he added. Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been strained for many years. Afghan officials have often accused Pakistan of providing a haven for terrorists. Tensions have soared in recent years. weeks as the Taliban launch an offensive against Afghan forces and civilians to gain control of more areas in Afghanistan. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday blasted Pakistan for not severing ties with the s terrorist organizations and said more than 10,000 “jihadist” fighters entered Afghanistan last month. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-says-afghanistans-decision-to-recall-envoy-diplomats-regrettable-urges-kabul-to-reconsider20210719041535/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

