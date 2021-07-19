Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes ex-army officer, his father for taking care of stray animals in Kota | Jaipur News





Singh , a retired army officer from Kota, and his father Shyamveer Singh for taking care of the wanderers by providing them with food and medicine on a daily basis. They spend around Rs 30,000 monthly out of pocket for the same thing and sterilize stray dogs to control their population.

My father, a retired engineer superintendent from PHED, has been providing food and medicine to street dogs and other animals for 35 years and I have also been involved in this area, said the major who took his leave. retirement from the Indian army in 2019. JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Major Pramila, a retired army officer from Kota, and his father Shyamveer Singh for taking care of the wanderers by providing them with food and medicine on a daily basis. They spend around Rs 30,000 monthly out of pocket for the same thing and sterilize stray dogs to control their population.My father, a retired engineer superintendent from PHED, has been providing food and medicine to street dogs and other animals for 35 years and I have also been involved in this area, said the major who took his leave. retirement from the Indian army in 2019. Dogs rest on a special bed in Kota Even during the Covid lockdown period, Shyamveer requested special permission from the Kota District Administration to serve food to these animals.

Giving credit to his dad, Pramila told TOI, my dad is so sensitive to these animals that he and the family, despite being pure vegetarians, don’t hesitate to give dogs non-vegetarian food when it comes to them. is necessary. A street dog was suffering from tetanus and the doctor prescribed him an expensive injection of Rs 54,000, but my father gladly provided him with the treatment out of his pocket.

Rajiv Sharma, a friend in Jaipur, wrote a letter to the prime minister outlining their activities and Modi appreciated their work in a letter addressed to him on June 8, she said.

The Prime Minister wrote in the letter: In the past almost a year and a half, we have faced unprecedented situations with courage. It is such a time that people will not forget for the rest of their lives. It is a difficult time not only for humans but also for many creatures living near humans. In such a situation, it is commendable for you to be sensitive to the pain and needs of animals and to work to your full potential on an individual level for their welfare.

The Prime Minister further expressed the hope that Major Pramila and his father will continue to inspire people with their work by raising awareness in society with their initiatives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/jaipur/pm-narendra-modi-hails-ex-army-officer-her-dad-for-taking-care-of-strays-in-kota/articleshow/84540637.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos