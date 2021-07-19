Update on government extended welfare list, here is the amount





President Joko Widodo instructed the ministers concerned to speed up the distribution of social assistance and free medicines to the public. Help was provided to ease the burden on the community amidst the Restriction of Community Emergency Activities (PPKM) policy. "I ask not to be late, whether it's PKH (Program Keluarga Harapan), whether it's Village Cash Direct Assistance (BLT), whether it's Cash Social Assistance (BST), don't be late. And the thing the most important is rice aid, basic food aid. This week we have to go out, hurry, really speed it up, "President Joko Widodo said as he chaired a small meeting via videoconference on the assessment of the emergency PPKM from the Merdeka Palace, Saturday (7/18/2021). Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini explained at a press conference that in general, as part of the implementation of social protection programs, the Ministry of Social Affairs optimizes regular social assistance programs, to namely the Family Hope Program (PKH), Non-Cash Food Assistance (BPNT Cards) / Sembako and BST. He said that the third phase of PKH, namely for July-August-September, was distributed in July 2021. "The Ministry of Social Affairs also disbursed BST for 10 million beneficiary families (KPM) for 2 months, ie May-June, which was disbursed in July. Then, up to 18.8 million KPM BPNT / basic food cards benefit from two or two additional months, namely in July and August ", declared the Minister of Social Affairs, quoted at a conference of press broadcast on Setkab Youtube. Here is a list of government aid that should continue:

1. Family Hope Program (PKH) On this occasion, there was also the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani. He explained that the PKH program is still running until December 2021. PKH is helping: pregnant women: IDR 3 million / year (Rp 750,000 / quarter) toddlers: IDR 3 million / year (Rp 750,000 / quarter) Primary school students: IDR 900,000 / year (IDR 125,000 / term) High school students: IDR 1.5 million / year (IDR 75,000 / term) high school students: IDR 2 million / year (Rp 500,000 / term) disability: IDR 2.4 million / year (Rp 600,000 / quarter) elderly: IDR 2.4 million / year (IDR 600,000 / quarter). The target of this program is 10 million families. Because the average family member is 4 people, so the total beneficiaries is 40 million people. The total budget for this program is IDR 2831 trillion. 2. Food cards Each family receives assistance of IDR 200,000 per month from January to December.

https://www.kompas.com/tren/read/2021/07/19/103000965/update-daftar-bansos-yang-diperpanjang-pemerintah-berikut-besarannya

