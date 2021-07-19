Boris Johnson’s decision to move forward with ‘Freedom Day’ ignores damage from long Covid

As we head into Freedom Day, nightclubs will fill up again for the first time in over a year. Yet for me, and others with a long Covid, the idea of ​​a night out couldn’t be further: my recent attempt to get my pre-viral self back with a few minutes of spontaneous dancing at a dinner party. birthday with friends left me stunned. Who would have thought that Dancing Queen would prove my loss?

The government’s acceptance that the virus should be able to spread in society ignores the reality of those of us living with a long Covid.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics estimates that nearly a million people currently live with the long Covid, and I am one of the about 400,000 who has had it for over a year.

We are one of the hidden legacies of the pandemic, and our impact on overburdened health systems and the economy is expected to continue for years to come. The NHS will take the brunt of this, as an estimated 122,000 healthcare workers have long had Covid, and many like me cannot work. Add to that the huge exodus of staff leaving the NHS with burnout, all at a time when there are a record number of patients in need of care for conditions unrelated to Covid.

In their attempt to reopen the economy, politicians seem determined to willfully ignore us. Why don’t our numbers show up in daily case and death statistics to remind people of the risks of infection? With case rates the fifth tallest in the world, it seems likely that we end up with significantly higher numbers with a long Covid.

It’s hard to digest when, after 16 months, I’m still struggling with everyday activities and chores, like cooking and cleaning, and I’m unable to return to work, ironically as an infectious disease consultant. How many more is it okay to let the Covid develop for a long time?

This time it will be the younger age groups, in their prime. General practitioners and pediatricians are already reporting a growing number of adolescents with long-term Covid. Adults may be unable to work, but children will be prevented from learning.

Meanwhile, reports and personal experience suggest that access to Covid long-term care is extremely variable: some have been supported by excellent comprehensive clinics for months, while others still struggle. to get help. Some existing clinics are at full capacity, including one in London report nearly 1,000 people on its waiting list. If these are wave one and wave two people, what hope will there be for those in the third wave?

My main local university hospital in London does not have a long dedicated Covid clinic. Instead, after a phone consultation with a chest doctor, I was offered an eight week rehabilitation course for people with chronic lung disease, which I don’t have, and which turned out to be totally inappropriate. I could barely manage 20 minutes of each hour-long class before being wiped out for hours, and even the next day.

In the absence of professional support, many have turned to social media and other groups for support, which has proven to be a vital resource in getting through the emotional and physical roller coaster of this disease. I used my other skill as a yoga teacher to set up a Covid yoga group, to help people access their lungs and breathe again, and regain their physical strength.

When I was interviewed on BBC Radio 4s Westminster Time in April I was asked if I felt the public was engaged with the long Covid. My answer was simple: The country has experienced more than a year of pandemic, with unprecedented hardships that everyone has faced to varying degrees. No one wants to think about Covid, they want news without Covid and thought without Covid, and life to come back to something that looks like normal.

But we are only just beginning to understand the devastating long-term impact of the infection. In addition to the physical and mental aspects, the inability to work has an impact on dependents and on the economy in general.

There are still a large number of people living with the debilitating symptoms of a disease that has no time limit. For some, their life can be changed forever. We cannot afford to add to these numbers, through irresponsible policy or behavior.

So when most of England enjoys their new freedoms, think of the million who might not be well enough to go dancing, or even get back to work.

The freedom to fall ill with an illness that could change lives for years to come is not a freedom that many would choose.

When ready for work, Joanna Herman is an infectious disease consultant in London and teaches at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine