



President Biden on Tuesday announced plans to appoint former Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona as ambassador to Turkey, with which the United States has one of its most volatile alliances. Flake will be one of Bidens’ most prominent Republican substitutes and will be able to handle relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is known for his bossy insurance policies. The White House has not described whether Flake, who rose to prominence by confronting former President Donald Trump, has specific experience in US-Turkish relations. The White House said Flake was a member of Congress for 18 years, where he served on the Senate International Relations Committee and the Home Affairs Committee. The White House also said Flake worked overseas when he was younger as the director of the grassroots democracy government in Namibia. He speaks Afrikaans, the White House announcement said. This language is mainly used in South Africa and Namibia, but not in Turkey. Although Turkey is a NATO ally, US-Turkish relations have been strained of late, with Erdogan’s help to insurgent teams in Syria and Libya and his detention of US residents. Former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake has no expertise in foreign relations with Turkey.

Photo AP / J. Scott Applewhite In April, Biden recognized as genocide the slaughter of Armenians by Turks and Kurds in World Struggle I, angering Erdogan. And last year, Biden denounced Erdogan for turning Hagia Sophia, a former Byzantine church, from a museum to a mosque. Erdogan notoriously watched in 2017 as his guards attacked U.S. residents near the White House after a rally with Trump. Fifteen of its guards faced the U.S. spending, though spending against 11 of them was mysteriously dropped in 2018. Congress blocked an arms deal to Turkey after the attack. Trump in 2018 ordered sanctions against Turkey’s interior and justice ministers for the detention of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, which was ultimately launched. In 2019, Turkey attacked U.S. allied Kurds in northern Syria after Trump presented plans to withdraw U.S. troops there. Trump warned Erdogan not to be a powerful man or an idiot, but Erdogan ignored him and launched the invasion anyway. In 2020, the United States sanctioned Turkey for purchasing $ 2.5 billion worth of S-400 surface-to-air missiles from Russia. The United States has repeatedly refused Erodogan’s request to expel exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen from the United States, who Erodgan said was behind an alleged coup attempt in 2016 which was allegedly used to suppress political dissent in Turkey.

