FM Wang Yi meets with Egyptian President, greatly appreciates prospects for combating mutual terrorism, anti-COVID efforts and BRI





Photo: fmprc.gov.cn China strongly supports Egypt in pursuing an independent policy and in its efforts to fight terrorism, maintain stability and de-radicalization, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday during his speech. meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. Wang also highly appreciated the prospect of bilateral cooperation in anti-COVID efforts and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Sisi asked Wang to extend his sincere greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and once again warmly congratulated the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on the 100th anniversary of its founding. He praised the Chinese people under the leadership of the CCP for creating miracles that have caught the attention of the whole world. Sisi said Egypt relentlessly defends the one-China policy, strongly supports China’s efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and stability. He also confirmed his support for China’s fight against terrorism and religious extremism, noting that Egypt is ready to coordinate closely with China to jointly promote regional peace and stability. Egypt supports China’s proposed BRI and hopes to further cooperate with China on infrastructure, industrial parks and advanced technologies and become an important gateway for Chinese companies to enter the Middle East and Africa , said the president. Sissi also thanked China for providing vaccine assistance to Egypt and helping it achieve remarkable production of localized COVID-19 vaccines. Wang conveyed President Xi’s cordial greetings to Sisi, noting that the Sino-Egyptian friendship has stood the test of the international situation and is unbreakable and firm as a rock. Wang said China highly appreciates Egypt for always standing by China’s side on issues of China’s core interests and major concerns. He added that China also strongly supports Egypt in further exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, in pursuing an independent policy and in its efforts to fight terrorism, maintain stability and deradicalization. We look forward to working with Egypt with the aim of building a Sino-Egyptian community of destiny and making bilateral relations a pioneering and model for Sino-Arab states and Sino-African communities of destiny, said Mr. Wang. Wang said that Egypt is an important partner in the joint development of the BRI and that China is ready to strengthen the synergy between the BRI and “Egypt Vision 2030”. Wang said China supports Egypt in accelerating industrialization, building scientific and technological capacity and improving the level of development. The two countries will deepen their law enforcement and security cooperation to safeguard common interests. China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Egypt in international affairs, jointly defend and practice multilateralism, oppose unilateralism and intimidation, and ensure that the Global governance reform is going in the right direction, Wang said. The two men also exchanged views on regional issues in the Middle East and Africa, according to China’s Foreign Ministry. China will continue to provide anti-epidemic vaccines and equipment to Egypt to help fight the epidemic, Wang said. During his visit to Egypt, Wang also met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, signed an agreement on the establishment of an intergovernmental cooperation committee between China and Egypt and attended the ceremony celebrating the production of one million doses of China-Egypt COVID. -19 Cooperative vaccine production project. The visit to Egypt is the second leg of Wang’s visit to Syria, Egypt and Algeria from July 17 to 20, after concluding his visit to three Central Asian countries from July 12 to 16. World time

