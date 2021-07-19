Politics
We look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Modi to strengthen the ties between Nepal and India Deuba
New Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said he looked forward to working closely with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to strengthen relations between the two neighboring countries as well as people-to-people contacts.
Prime Minister Modi immediately congratulated Deuba after winning a vote of confidence in the restored House of Representatives on Sunday evening.
In a tweet, Modi said: “Congratulations to Prime Minister @DeubaSherbdr and best wishes on a successful term. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our unique partnership across sectors and strengthen our deep-rooted people-to-people bonds.”
Congratulations Prime Minister @DeubaSherbdr and best wishes for a successful term. I look forward to working with you to further enhance our unique partnership across sectors and strengthen our deep-rooted people-to-people bonds.
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2021
Responding to Prime Minister Modi’s tweet, Deuba thanked his Indian counterpart for his congratulatory message and expressed his willingness to work closely with him to strengthen bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.
“Thank you very much, Premier @narendramodi Ji, for your congratulatory note. I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen the relations between our two countries and our peoples,” Deuba tweeted on Sunday evening.
Thank you very much Mr. Prime Minister arenarendramodi Ji, for your congratulatory note. I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen the relations between our two countries and our peoples. https://t.co/rJIElX1ytY
– Sher Bahadur Deuba (@DeubaSherbdr) July 18, 2021
Deuba, the president of the Nepalese Congress, 75, won a vote of confidence in the restored Lower House of Representatives and comfortably won it, avoiding a general election in the Himalayan nation amid the COVID-pandemic. 19.
Deuba, who was appointed Prime Minister in accordance with Article 76 (5) of the Constitution on July 12 following the intervention of the Supreme Court, obtained 165 votes out of the 275 members of the House on Sunday.
A total of 136 votes were needed for Deuba to gain the confidence of Parliament. He had to ask for a vote of confidence within a month of being appointed prime minister. However, in a surprise gesture, he called for a vote of confidence on the first day of the House’s reestablishment.
Deuba’s failure to win the confidence vote in the House would have resulted in the dissolution of the House and snap polls within six months in Nepal, which faces an unprecedented health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic .
The result of Sunday’s confidence vote paves the way for Prime Minister Deuba to remain in office for a year and a half, until new parliamentary elections are held, Nepalese media reported.
Previously, Deuba was Prime Minister four times; first from 1995 to 1997, then from 2001 to 2002, again from 2004 to 2005, and from 2017 to 2018.
Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the chamber and announced new elections on April 30 and May 10 on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, amid a power struggle within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP).
On February 23, the Supreme Court reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives, violating Oli who was preparing for early elections.
Bilateral relations were strained under the oil prime minister after India opened a strategically crucial 80 km road from the Lipulekh Pass to Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.
Nepal protested the inauguration of the road, claiming that it crossed its territory. A few days later, Nepal released a new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories. India reacted strongly to this decision.
In June, the Nepalese Parliament approved the new political map of the country showing the areas to which India continues to belong.
Sources
2/ https://odishatv.in/news/international/look-forward-to-working-closely-with-pm-modi-to-strengthen-nepal-india-ties-deuba-131783
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]