We look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Modi to strengthen the ties between Nepal and India Deuba

New Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said he looked forward to working closely with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to strengthen relations between the two neighboring countries as well as people-to-people contacts.

Prime Minister Modi immediately congratulated Deuba after winning a vote of confidence in the restored House of Representatives on Sunday evening.

In a tweet, Modi said: “Congratulations to Prime Minister @DeubaSherbdr and best wishes on a successful term. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our unique partnership across sectors and strengthen our deep-rooted people-to-people bonds.”

Responding to Prime Minister Modi’s tweet, Deuba thanked his Indian counterpart for his congratulatory message and expressed his willingness to work closely with him to strengthen bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

“Thank you very much, Premier @narendramodi Ji, for your congratulatory note. I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen the relations between our two countries and our peoples,” Deuba tweeted on Sunday evening.

Deuba, the president of the Nepalese Congress, 75, won a vote of confidence in the restored Lower House of Representatives and comfortably won it, avoiding a general election in the Himalayan nation amid the COVID-pandemic. 19.

Deuba, who was appointed Prime Minister in accordance with Article 76 (5) of the Constitution on July 12 following the intervention of the Supreme Court, obtained 165 votes out of the 275 members of the House on Sunday.

A total of 136 votes were needed for Deuba to gain the confidence of Parliament. He had to ask for a vote of confidence within a month of being appointed prime minister. However, in a surprise gesture, he called for a vote of confidence on the first day of the House’s reestablishment.

Deuba’s failure to win the confidence vote in the House would have resulted in the dissolution of the House and snap polls within six months in Nepal, which faces an unprecedented health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic .

The result of Sunday’s confidence vote paves the way for Prime Minister Deuba to remain in office for a year and a half, until new parliamentary elections are held, Nepalese media reported.

Previously, Deuba was Prime Minister four times; first from 1995 to 1997, then from 2001 to 2002, again from 2004 to 2005, and from 2017 to 2018.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the chamber and announced new elections on April 30 and May 10 on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, amid a power struggle within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP).

On February 23, the Supreme Court reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives, violating Oli who was preparing for early elections.

Bilateral relations were strained under the oil prime minister after India opened a strategically crucial 80 km road from the Lipulekh Pass to Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

Nepal protested the inauguration of the road, claiming that it crossed its territory. A few days later, Nepal released a new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories. India reacted strongly to this decision.

In June, the Nepalese Parliament approved the new political map of the country showing the areas to which India continues to belong.





