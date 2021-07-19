Boris Johnson makes urgent appeal to those interviewed by the NHS Covid app while confirming he will self-isolate

Boris Johnson has pleaded with the public to follow the guidelines and self-isolate if he is ‘pinged’ by the NHS Covid app – as he confirms he will do so until July 26 after the Secretary for Health Sajid Javid has tested positive.

In a video posted to Twitter, the prime minister said people should “stick to the agenda” when the final easing of coronavirus restrictions comes tomorrow (July 19).

“Please please be careful take the next step tomorrow with all due care and respect for others and the risks the disease continues to present,” Mr Johnson said. .

“And most importantly, please, please, please, when you’re asked to receive that second blow, go ahead and do it.”

Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak originally planned to have daily tests rather than self-isolation following meetings last week with Health Secretary Sajid Javid who tested positive for Covid-19.

But in a dramatic turnaround, Downing Street said the two ministers would self-isolate rather than participate in a daily contact test pilot.

The Prime Minister has been contacted by NHS Test and Trace to say he is someone’s contact with Covid, a spokesperson said.

He was at Checkers when contacted by Test and Trace and will stay there to self-isolate. He will not participate in the test pilot.

He will continue to hold meetings with ministers remotely. The Chancellor has also been contacted and will also isolate as needed and will not participate in the pilot.

In the video, Mr Johnson said he was questioned “like so many hundreds of thousands of others across the country”.

“We briefly looked at the idea of ​​participating in the pilot program that allows people to take tests on a daily basis, but I think it’s much more important that everyone follow the same rules,” he said.

“That’s why I’m going to self-isolate until Monday, July 26th. I know how frustrating this all is, but I really urge everyone to stick with the schedule and take the appropriate action when you are asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace.

“The reason is that tomorrow we go to step 4, we make a big opening. And it’s quite true, if we don’t do it now, we will open in the fall and winter months when the virus has the cold advantage – we lose the precious firebreak we get with the school holidays If we don’t do it now, you have to ask yourself, when will we ever do it?

“But we have to do it with caution. We have to remember that this virus is still there, the cases are increasing, we can see the extreme contagiousness of the Delta variant. But we have this immense consolation and satisfaction that there is. there is no doubt that the immunization program has seriously weakened the link between infection and hospitalization, and between infection and serious illness and death. ”