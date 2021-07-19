Jordans King Abdullah II to meet Joe Biden in Washington | Abdallah II News





In a twist of fortune for Jordans King Abdullah II, who has faced a series of internal and external crises, the 59-year-old monarch is set to become the first Arab leader to meet with US President Joe Biden during his visit to the White House Monday.

A staunch ally of the United States, the king has ruled Jordan for the past 21 years, but has had a difficult relationship with Bidens’ predecessor Donald Trump, who he said was keeping his country out of the development regional.

There was no warm relationship between Trump and the king, Saud al-Sharafat, a former brigadier general in the Jordanian Intelligence Directorate, told Al Jazeera.

[Jordans] political leaders felt [Trump] totally neglected the Hashemite dynasty.

In 2017, the king told Trump that his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would have dangerous repercussions on the stability and security of the region, according to a palace statement.

Although Jordan established full relations with Israel in 1994, the king also opposed the agreements the Trump administration negotiated in 2020 with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Morocco establishing diplomatic relations with Israel.

King Abdullah and Vice President Biden listen to Jordanian General Mashal Mohammad Zaben during their visit to a joint Jordanian-American training center in Zarqa in 2016 [File: Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]

Analysts say Trump administration figures viewed the king as an obstacle to new deals.

The king hopes for a better relationship with Biden.

Jordan will examine a friend of Joe Biden, Osama al-Sharif, an Amman-based political analyst, told Al Jazeera.

The Bidens administration said it would not move the US embassy to Tel Aviv, but reopen its consulate general in Jerusalem, reestablishing ties with the Palestinians.

The president will publicly recognize the special role of the Hashemites in East Jerusalem and restore Jordan’s role as a key interlocutor in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, al-Sharif said.

The visit puts the wind in the sails of the king who has come under quite a bit of pressure, Natasha Hall, senior researcher in the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Al Jazeera.

Stay in power

In April, Jordan was rocked by a sedition plot that officials said was aimed at overthrowing the monarch. A distant relative of the king and former senior adviser was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a plot to replace the king with his half-brother, Prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein.

Prince Hamzah was under house arrest in April and has since pledged allegiance to his brother, but not before posting videos in which he denounces widespread corruption, the breakdown of governance and the rampant lack of political freedom in the kingdom.

Allegations that foreign powers were involved or had knowledge of the plot revealed tensions between Jordan and its ally, Saudi Arabia.

Jordans King Abdullah II, second from right, Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein, fourth from right with a blue mask, Prince Hassan bin Talal, fifth from right, in their first joint public appearance since a palace feud in April 2021 [File: Royal Court Twitter Account via AP]

As the head of the Hashemite royal family, King Abdullah is the official custodian of the Muslim and Christian holy sites of Jerusalem, which Jordan ruled until its defeat to Israel in the 1967 war.

Almost half of Jordan’s 10.6 million people are of Palestinian descent, and many Jordanians have close family ties across the border in the West Bank.

As the king prepares to visit the White House, Abdullah has outlasted not only Trump but also his close ally, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he is said to have had an antagonistic relationship.

Before leaving on a trip to the United States, King Abdullah secretly met with the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet in Amman, according to several Israeli media. Coinciding with the meeting, the two foreign ministers of the countries agreed to a deal that saw Israel double its sales of water to the resource-poor kingdom and allow an increase in Jordanian exports to the West Bank.

Economic crisis

While the palace’s intrigue and neighboring rivalries have garnered a lot of international attention, the king also faces growing discontent in his country over corruption and a stagnant economy.

The economy is going to be at the top of the discussion list, Sharafat said. We are in a very bad situation where all aspects of life have been affected by the economic crisis.

Jordans King Abdullah II speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman [Alex Brandon via AP]

Jordan’s economy has been deteriorating for several years. The gross domestic product (GDP) per capita has been more or less declining since 2009.

The economy is simply not growing fast enough to create enough jobs for the country’s growing population. Jordan has one of the lowest official activity rates in the world. Legions of workers work in the informal economy, where they lack job security and benefits.

The pandemic has only worsened these economic challenges, crushing tourism which accounts for 20% of GDP and hammering remittances from the Gulf after the fall in oil prices in 2020. In the last quarter of last year, the unemployment reached 24.7%.

Jordan is also facing an influx of refugees from neighboring conflicts, hosting nearly 1.3 million Syrians from its war-torn neighbor.

Foreign aid is crucial to support the country. The United States is Jordan’s largest donor, contributing more than $ 1.5 billion in 2020. The level of US aid exceeds the amount provided to Egypt, another US ally in the region with a population 10 times larger than Jordan.

The king is expected to seek more support, but some analysts say there are limits to what the United States will provide on top of that. Even with strained relations under the Trump administration, the country received an increase in aid in 2018 of an additional $ 1.3 billion over five years.

I don’t see much hope for increased military and economic aid. We have really reached the top in terms of any assistance we could receive from the United States, Oreib Rantawi, director of the Amman-based Al Quds Center for Policy Studies, told Al Jazeera.

Pressure to reform

Many ordinary Jordanians say the country is plagued by high levels of corruption that has seeped into almost every aspect of life. And while external shocks have certainly weighed on the economy, it has bigger structural problems to tackle.

The social contract that maintains stability in the resource-poor kingdom revolves around a vast system of patronage in which Jordanian tribes support the Hashemite monarchy and in return receive salaries from the public sector.

Even with steps taken to cut government spending on its IMF lending, Jordans’ 2021 budget shows how entrenched the system is. This year, 65% of total government spending is on public sector salaries and pensions, and 17% is on skyrocketing debt service.

Hall said a potential discussion between Jordan and the Biden administration could seek to tie aid to political reform in a country that recently slipped in the Freedom House index from partially free to not free.

I don’t think it will be a confrontational approach, it will be more friend against friend, she said of possible Washington efforts to get Jordan to tackle political reforms that have recently stalled.

In the wake of the sedition plot, King Abdullah appointed a 92-member reform committee, but its scope was limited to the country’s electoral laws and many critics claim it is a timid attempt by the government to push talks about meaningful change down the road.

The current system is not sustainable, Sharafat said, adding: “It may not be in public view, but I think the King will hear criticism in Washington for the way things are being run in. internal.

Rantawi said the Biden administrations’ focus on human rights provides an opportunity for reformers in the kingdom, but underscores the need for real effort.

It shouldn’t just be to please the newcomer to Washington DC. It is our duty and it is in Jordan’s best interests to implement systemic democratic reforms, he said.

Reliable agents

Grievances over political and economic issues are likely to continue to plague Jordan as the United States focuses on terrorism and Washington reassesses its commitments in the region to deal with threats from the great powers of China and Russia. .

While the past few months have looked bleak for Jordan, changes in the region also present opportunities. King Abdullah II met his Egyptian and Iraqi counterparts in Baghdad this month as the three countries seek to deepen their cooperation on economic and security issues.

I think the United States will look for reliable agents to handle some files in the region, and I see Jordan growing in importance to the United States, Rantawi said.

The challenge for Jordan will be to take advantage of its stability and the confidence that Western states have in it to create more opportunities for its people. If it can, the Hashemite monarchy known for its resistance could find its solid footing in the New Middle East.

