PKS calls Foreign Minister Bizarre Bin Miracle without Jokowi’s knowledge





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo is reportedly angry because two of his ministers, the Minister of Trade and the Minister of Investment, went abroad during the emergency PPKM. President of the DPP VFD Mardani Ali Sera was baffled by the president’s attitude Jokowi. Former Governor of DKI Jakarta it was as if he didn’t know his minister could go abroad. Mardani said that as assistants to the president, ministers should have permission or carry out the president’s orders if they travel abroad. “It’s strange and miraculous. The minister is the president’s assistant. He should go abroad with his permission and carry out the president’s orders,” he said by text message on Monday (7/19 ). He was surprised that this event could happen. Suspect ministers who are overseas flirting with the president if they don’t know. “Maybe the president forgot or maybe the ministers had a cat and a mouse with the president to get out of the country?” said the member of Commission II of the RPD RI. Mardani asked President Jokowi to summon the two ministers and provide clarification. He stressed that at the Palace, there was no good communication between the president and his collaborators. “I just called and clarification is being made. That is why this statement is strange and miraculous. A sign that there is no communication,” Mardani said. Previously, a source on merdeka.com had referred to the tense atmosphere during a restricted cabinet meeting on Friday (7/16). It was only followed by several cabinet ministers from Advanced Indonesia. Directly headed by President Joko Widodo. The man familiarly known as Jokowi could no longer contain his disappointment. No more compromises. Look at the behavior of the members of his cabinet. The report goes to the president’s office. Two ministers went abroad. Would be in the United States. Engage in an eight second videotape. Minister of Commerce Muhammad Luthfi and Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia. They walk together. Joking and laughing. “Jokowi was angry at the meeting earlier. Because there were two ministers who went abroad. Yes, those two ministers,” a source at merdeka.com said behind the palace walls on Friday. (16/7). The two ministers flew to the United States with an agenda of strengthening economic ties. Indonesia’s cooperation with the new administration of US President Joe Biden. Lutfi and Bahlil stayed in the United States for nine days. July 9-18, 2021. The second mission reportedly succeeded in bringing home an investment of $ 350 million or the equivalent of Rs. 5,068 billion. But that’s not what makes Jokowi angry. Visits abroad are not done on time. Conditions in the country are precarious. There has been a spike in Covid-19 cases. An emergency PPKM is put in place to limit activities. Meanwhile, his ministers flew to other parts of the continent. “Jokowi is very angry with the two ministers,” the source continued. (mdk / lia)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.merdeka.com/peristiwa/pks-sebut-aneh-bin-ajaib-menteri-ke-luar-negeri-tanpa-sepengetahuan-jokowi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

