



A cooling tower and chimneys are seen at a thermal power plant on a polluted day in Beijing, China, November 3, 2018.

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) – China’s new carbon market on the surface seems too full of holes. The world’s largest emissions trading system began on Friday with more of a fizz than a bang. And there is currently a lack of means to have a lot of impact on reducing greenhouse gases released into the skies of the country. But it could be a slow progression to success. The national trading system is at least four years behind in launching, an indication of the compromises even an authoritarian state must make to tackle climate risk. Securing reliable data has been a particular headache. The energy industry, the first sector to be included, offers relatively adequate disclosure according to analysts at HSBC. But just days before the market opened, Inner Mongolia said a local power plant operator partially owned by Japans Mitsui & Co (8031.T) had falsified its carbon emissions figures for 2019. Fines for misrepresenting this data, however, offer little or no financial deterrence, at only 30,000 yuan ($ 4,630) at most. The price of the new trading system also does not offer much incentive to change behavior: Friday, a ton of carbon dioxide emitted was valued at 51.23 yuan. That’s well below the minimum of $ 50 or about 324 yuan, according to IMF estimates, to reduce energy-related carbon dioxide emissions by about 24% over the next decade compared to to a business-as-usual scenario and to stay on track to achieve Paris Agreement Goals. In addition, major polluting industries such as steel and petrochemicals are not yet included. There is also no mechanism to reduce the overall emissions allowed over time. However, President Xi Jinping wants China to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. For Beijing, environmental policy is not only an aspiration, but an essential strategy to protect energy security, avoid social unrest and keep the power. Market players already expect their carbon allowance to tighten over time, as prices rise: a 2020 survey suggested the going rate could double over the decade. New technologies, such as measuring emissions from space, and third-party controls will help refine the data, while stiffer fines for bad actors and rewards for executives linked to reducing emissions could. also be considered. As far as a robust market may seem, it would be a mistake for big polluters to underestimate Xis’ blue sky thinking. To pursue @KarinaHamlin on Twitter NEWS CONTEXT – China’s long-awaited National Carbon Emissions Trading Scheme debuted on July 16 with 4.1 million tons of carbon dioxide allowances worth 210 million yuan (32 million) that changed hands, Shanghai Securities News reported. – It is the largest carbon market in the world by volume. More than 2,000 power plants, responsible for more than 4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, are included in the first trading phase. – The price closed at 51.23 yuan ($ 7.92) per ton on its first day of trading, an increase of 6.7%. – For previous author columns, Reuters clients can click Editing by Antony Currie and Sharon Lam Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for financial information on agenda making. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

