Jokowi’s sacrificial cow in the Bantul Ongole breed, weighs almost 1 ton





Bantul – President Joko Widodo’s sacrificial cow (Jokowi) was received by the regency government Bantul. Cows imported from Sleman it weighs almost a ton. The Head of the Livestock and Animal Health Division of the Agriculture, Food, Sea and Fisheries Department (DP2KP) Bantul Regency Joko Waluyo said: sacrificial cow de Jokowi is currently at Jami ‘Al Akbar Mosque, Umbulsari Settlement, Srimartani Subdistrict, Kapanewon Piyungan, Bantul Regency. “So for this year Bantul got a sacrificial cow from Pak Jokowi,” he said when contacted by detikcom on Monday (7/19/2021). Joko said Jokowi’s sacrificial cow It is an ongole breed (PO). He said the cow was handed over to the Takmir Mosque to be slaughtered the day after Eid al-Adha. “The type of cow is PO cattle or ongole hybrids weighing around 800 kilograms. This cow was handed over to the takmir of Piyungan mosque and is expected to be slaughtered on July 21,” he said. Joko said there was no special treatment for Jokowi’s sacrificial cow. However, his party confirmed that they had carried out a health check on the cow and prepared a vet around the location. “There is no such (special treatment), but God willing the cow is healthy, especially when there is a vet,” he said. At the same time, in connection with the implementation of Eid al-Adha, DP2KP Bantul estimates that there will be 2,500 slaughter points for sacrificial animals this year. This number has increased from last year. “For Eid al-Adha this year, we estimate that we can achieve over 2,500 cut points, whereas last year it was around 2,200 points. Because there must be a lot of cut points. cut to avoid crowds, ”he said. In addition, Joko estimates that the number of sacrificial animals to be slaughtered in Eid al-Adha this year has increased. However, the number of sheep and goats slaughtered has decreased compared to last year. “It is estimated that the number of cattle slaughtered will drop from 6,634 to 6,500. Meanwhile, for sheep and goats, we estimate a decrease,” he said. (ams / sip)

