Chinese imports of refined petroleum drive gasoline and diesel prices down in North Korea

The price of refined oil which had skyrocketed due to shortages recently fell more than 50% after the country received supplies of the raw material from China.

According to a Daily NK source in North Korea recently, speaking on condition of anonymity, gasoline and diesel prices in Pyongyang as of July 15 were 7,000 KPW and 4,000 KPW per kilogram, respectively.

In the case of gasoline, the price was down 36% from July 12, when it stood at 11,000 KPW per kilogram. The price of diesel, meanwhile, had fallen by 53% (4,000 KPW) compared to 8,500 KPW.

Gasoline and diesel prices fell in February and early March when the country received imports from China, but they had been climbing until recently.

At the start of last month, gasoline and diesel prices soared to nearly 13,000 KPW and 10,000 KPW, respectively.

Multiple sources reported that North Korea imported refined oil from China immediately after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese leader Xi Jinping exchanged letters on July 11 to mark the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of China. friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between the two countries.

In his congratulatory message to Xi, Kim said that the conclusion of the treaty demonstrates the strong will of both sides and the governments and peoples of both countries to ensure the long-term development of the DPRK-China friendship, which is forged at the cost of blood on the road to independence against imperialism and socialism on the basis of solid legal foundations. He also said that it was the fixed position of the WPK and the DPRK government to continually develop the friendly and cooperative relations between the DPRK and China.

In his letter, Xi said that China and North Korea share a strong relationship and that he is ready to bring greater happiness to the two countries and the two peoples by strengthening strategic communication with Secretary-General Kim Jong Un. to correctly control the direction of feed. China-DPRK relations and gradually bringing the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries to a new stage.

North Koreans with knowledge of oil imports would claim that the shipments represent China’s response to Kim’s letter.

North Korea received much of the oil by sea through the port of Nampo, although some of the oil was also reportedly imported through the Sino-North Korean pipeline.

According to the Daily NK source, dozens of trucks have been detected coming and going from the Paengma-ri oil production storage facility, the terminus of the PRC-DPRK friendship pipeline.

The oil shares allocated by the state to the Central Committee, the military, state enterprises and other official bodies were probably imported by sea, while the pipeline was probably used to import oil to civilian use.

The source claimed that the most recent shipment of oil far exceeded typical imports of the past.

The source explained that in North Korea, authorities issue gas tickets which are used instead of cash to buy gasoline at gas stations. Given the number of tickets already issued, it looks like the latest oil import will last for more than a week or two, he said.

Meanwhile, in return for receiving oil from China, North Korea has reportedly agreed to provide mineral resources to China at low cost.

The Chinese side has requested mineral resources, the source said. It appears that exports of clinker and magnesia metals to China will increase in the future.