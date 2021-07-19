Tony Blair says Boris Johnson shouldn’t have to self-isolate after exposure to Covid





Prime Minister Boris Johnson should not have to self-isolate despite instructions from Test and Trace, Tony Blair said. Speaking onBBC Radio 4sWorld at Oneprogramme Sunday, the former prime minister said Mr Johnson should beat his desk doing his job, rather than in isolation. He is doubly vaccinated, he has in fact had Covid, he has tests and presumably the tests come back negative. The goal is to do it for everyone, Mr Blair said. News and insights, direct from Westminster to your inbox The former Prime Minister’s comments come after a chaotic day for Downing Street, during which the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were forced to turn around on their isolation plans. Downing Street initially said the couple who were asked to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace because they had been in contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid before he tested positive for Covid would not be isolated as part of a daily workplace testing pilot program. Under the little-known program open to only a handful of workplaces outside Downing Street, the couple were reportedly allowed to continue working if they had tested negative every day. But after an outcry from opposition politicians and the public, Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak turned around and said they would go into self-isolation. < class=""> Read more Pinging hell: NHS Covid app causes fears of food shortage and train cancellations After the previous announcement, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party Angela Rayner tweeted: Sorry for the unparliamentary language, but it just takes the pi **. Do not follow the rules they created and expect from my constituents. This government treats the public with contempt and believes that it is above the law and that the rules do not apply to it. A VIP lane for PPE contracts, a VIP lane to test contracts and now a VIP lane to get pingered but not have to isolate yourself. A government of fraudsters and con artists who defraud the public. But the former Labor leader and Prime Minister Mr Blair said Mr Johnson should not need to self-isolate and urged ministers to change the rules so that all double-vaccinated people are exempt. Referring to reports of people removing the NHS Test and Trace app from their phones, Mr Blair said: The systems are not rational so I understand why people do it because they think it’s ridiculous. If I don’t know, I can go to a pub, order a drink, hang out with people without any restrictions. In another part of the woods, if I’m hit, even though I’m testing and getting vaccinated, I have to self-isolate. The difficult day for the government which now has three of its top ministers testing positive or in isolation comes on the eve of so-called Freedom Day, during which many Covid restrictions will be lifted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/tony-blair-boris-johnson-should-not-have-isolate-1109541

