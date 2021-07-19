Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi meets Wang Yi





On July 18, 2021 local time, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was on an official visit to Egypt, in El Alamein. Sisi conveyed through Wang Yi his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping, reiterated his warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CCP), and praised the miracles that the Chinese people created one after another. under the leadership of the CCP, which also gained worldwide attention. Sisi said that Egypt regards China as a true friend and reliable partner, and will steadfastly and unwaveringly develop bilateral cooperation with China in various fields and take the opportunity to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the establishment. diplomatic relations to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership. between Egypt and China. Egypt relentlessly pursues the one-China policy and strongly supports China’s efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, security and stability and to combat terrorism and religious extremism. Egypt supports the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), while hoping to strengthen cooperation with China in the areas of infrastructure, industrial parks, high technology and other areas, and become a gateway to important entry for Chinese companies to enter the Middle East and Africa. Egypt thanks China for providing the COVID-19 vaccines and helping the country produce the vaccines locally, and hopes to further intensify anti-pandemic cooperation with China. Egypt stands ready to coordinate closely with China to jointly promote regional peace and stability. Wang Yi conveyed the cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping to Sisi, saying that China and Egypt are good interdependent friends and that the friendship between the two countries, which has stood the test of international circumstances, is indestructible and solid as a rock. China highly appreciates Egypt for always standing by China’s side on issues involving fundamental interests and major concerns of China. China also strongly supports Egypt in continuing to explore a development path suited to its national conditions, in pursuing an independent policy, and in its efforts to combat terrorism, maintain stability and eradicate extremism. China looks forward to working with Egypt to build the Sino-Egyptian community of destiny and make bilateral relations a pioneering model for Sino-Arab states and Sino-African communities of destiny. Wang Yi said that Egypt is an important partner in the construction of the BRI and that China is willing to strengthen the synergy between the BRI and Egypt’s Vision 2030, to help Egypt accelerate its pace of development. industrialization, strengthen its scientific and technological capacities, raise its level of development, and deepen cooperation in law enforcement and security to safeguard the common security of the two countries. China will continue to provide anti-pandemic vaccines and supplies to Egypt to help eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic. China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Egypt in international affairs, jointly defend and practice multilateralism, oppose unilateralism and intimidation, and advance reform of global governance in the right direction. China hopes that Egypt will continue to play a positive role in building the China-Arab Cooperation Forum and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. The two sides also exchanged views on regional issues in the Middle East and Africa. During his visit to Egypt, Wang Yi also met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, signed an agreement on the establishment of the Sino-Egyptian Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, and attended a virtual ceremony marking the production joint one million doses of COVID-. 19 vaccine in Egypt.

