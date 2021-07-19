This letter is a sign of my concern for the nation and the country – Open letter from Didi Riyadi to President Joko Widodo





JAKARTA: Famous Indonesian actor Didi Riyadi has written an open letter to Indonesian President Joko Widodo regarding the state of the country which is currently imposing an Emergency Restriction on Community Activities (PPKM). Through the Instagram entry, the open letter he shared with the hope that it could be delivered and heard by the palace and the government about expressing his heart as a citizen of the country. In the open letter, the actor disagreed with the implementation of the PPKM’s emergency extension speech which was extended due to the fact that the business sector was increasingly affected and that many had gone bankrupt. This open letter is a sign of my concern and concern for the nation and the country, please come and be heard by the palace and the government. I thank the president and the government for handling this difficult situation. Without diminishing respect, allow me to express my opinion regarding PPKM Darurat. As a person, I have also been affected by tempias since the start of the epidemic. From the start of the pandemic until now, many retired traders, artists, artists and musicians are no longer able to perform. Prolonged emergency PPKM will not be able to solve the epidemic, it is like the fruit of simalakama, die because of the epidemic or come because of the famine, he wrote in the open letter. In the meantime, Didi has also proposed several things such as reassessing the implementation of the PPKM which he says has still not seen significant effect to alleviate the daily case of Covid-19. Please consider evaluating interagency policy strategies. Mass socialization and education of resistance to manipulation exposed to Covid-19 as well as healthy lifestyles to fight the virus. In addition, the government should not only identify people exposed to Covid-19, but also identify infected people using precise measurement tools, he proposed in the letter.

