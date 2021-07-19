Politics
Boris Johnson urges public to enjoy Covid freedoms ‘with caution’ amid rising infections
Nightclubs reopened from midnight and all legal limits on groups meeting indoors and outdoors were lifted as the vast majority of Covid restrictions are relaxed on Monday.
Boris Johnson has urged the public to use freedoms with caution amid growing concerns over the growing number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
The decision to lift remaining rules, such as mask wearing, has been criticized by Labor, who have warned the government is stepping on the accelerator and throwing away seat belts.
The prime minister was forced to postpone the adoption of the fourth stage of the roadmap last month in order to immunize a larger proportion of the population in response to the steadily rising infections.
Downing Street said the four-week delay to the final milestone of the roadmap allowed the NHS to administer nearly 8 million more vaccines, meaning two-thirds of adults received both doses vaccine.
In a video message, Mr Johnson said the decision to postpone the final gave the government the precious school vacation firewall.
Defending the government’s decision to continue lifting restrictions, the prime minister said: If we don’t do it now, we will open up the fall and winter months, when the virus has the advantage of the cold.
If we don’t do it now, we have to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it? It is the right time. But we have to do it with caution. We must remember that this virus is unfortunately still there. The cases are multiplying, we can see the extreme contagiousness of the Delta variant.
The changes mean the vast majority of Covid’s rules shift from legal requirements to guidance emphasizing the public exercising their own personal judgment.
This means that the inside six rule is abolished, while the limit of 30 people meeting outside is also removed. Nightclubs, festivals, theaters and indoor concert halls can all reopen without the need for social distancing, but businesses are strongly urged to apply for Covid status certificates to allow entry.
Despite the company’s grand reopening, a YouGov poll released on Monday shows that the vast majority of people who would normally frequent such places don’t feel comfortable going there now.
Almost three-quarters 73% of the British who frequented nightclubs before the pandemic said they would not be comfortable visiting one, while three in five 59% of the public who went to large indoor events would not return one.
The survey also shows a steady decline in public confidence in going to places that have been open for some time, such as restaurants, gyms and stores, as concerns grow over increasing cases of Covid.
Labor shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth told Sky lifting all restrictions on July 19 risked snatching defeat from the clutches of victory.
When you have a pool of infections in society and an increasing level of infection and a partially vaccinated population, you put selective pressure on the virus to mutate, he said.
The great risk is that we can snatch defeat from the clutches of victory and be pushed back and the vicious cycle begins again.
