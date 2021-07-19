Chinese pastors to preach from Xi Jinping’s speech marking the centenary of the Communist Party





Pastors of the Tri-Autonomous Patriotic Movement (TSPM), the official Protestant church of China, have been tasked with delivering sermons based on a recent speech by President Xi Jinping. The instruction came at a national conference on July 8 chaired by Xu Xiaohong, chairman of the TSPM, and Wu Wei, chairman of the Christian Council of China. President Xi’s speech on July 1 marked the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)), praised the party’s achievements and said that “only socialism can save China”. President Xi Jinping’s speech affirmed that the Chinese Communist Party is “the foundation and lifeblood of the country … the knot on which the interests and well-being of all Chinese depend.” At the TSPN conference, titled “Learning and Implementing the Spirit of Secretary General Xi Jinping’s July 1 Speech,” pastors were also told that they and their church members should study the speech by priority. Speaking at the conference, Wu Wei told pastors that “the Chinese Communist Party has never changed its original intention to put the people first, to establish a broad patriotic united front, to unite the hearts of the people. citizens, to gather strength and to continue to explore and innovate ”. . Pastors, Wu added, should “thank God for bringing us into this great age.” Xu Xiahong urged support for the CCP, declaring that “only socialism can save China” and asking pastors to repeat the slogan, “Long live the great, glorious and correct Chinese Communist Party!” Long live the great, glorious and heroic Chinese people! Xu also warned that pastors’ failure to follow instructions would demonstrate that their churches were not entirely “sinized” – that is, not entirely Chinese, which, in the opinion of the CCP, requires adherence to Chinese communist values. President Xi’s speech asserted that the CCP is “the foundation and lifeblood of the country … and the knot on which the interests and well-being of all Chinese people depend.” China’s measures for the administration of religious personnel, which took effect in May 2021, require church leaders to be those who “love the motherland, support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, support the socialist system, respect the constitution, laws, regulations and rules, [and] practice the fundamental values ​​of socialism ”. Pastoralists who fail to follow these and other regulations may face penalties, including expungement, fines, or criminal prosecution.

