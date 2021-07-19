Trump’s former cybersecurity chief Krebs sees similarities between vaccines and election misinformation





Christopher Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), compared the COVID-19 vaccine communication to the misinformation surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

Krebs joined CBS News’ John Dickerson for Sunday morning’s Face the Nation show. The conversation started with Krebs’ take on the misinformation that pervades the vaccine. Dickerson asked the former CISA director if he had noticed any similarity to his fight against election misinformation.

“Absolutely,” Krebs replied. “What we see here is an ecosystem of information providers. Part is politically motivated. Part is the anti-vax community. Part is profit. And I tend to believe that it is. a lot going on here. “

. @ C_C_Krebs on disinformation and a remarkable week in terms of statements: What we are seeing here is an ecosystem of information providers. Some of these actions are politically motivated. Some of them are the anti-vax community. Some of them are, you know, profiteers. pic.twitter.com/x0pXsNyCpk

– Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 18, 2021

Former President Donald Trump fired Krebs from his post at the Department of Homeland Security after Krebs objected to the then president’s allegations of electoral fraud. Krebs called the election “the safest in American history.” He then sued Trump campaign lawyer Joe DiGenova for libel and emotional distress after the lawyer filed for execution on Newsmax.

Krebs was also asked to note the changes in the types of disinformation disseminated now compared to when he was with the CISA. He said he believed there were many actors involved in the spread of disinformation, including foreign entities.

“There are state actors, intelligence agencies. Again, profiteers, you have conspiracy theorists, anti-vaccines. You also have political activists … You tend to have these different actors overlap. . ” said Krebs.

“[Russian disinformation specialists] don’t really have to do much because we’ve done so much here at the national level for ourselves, ”Krebs said. “But they get the sprouts from the division which they then amplify, they stimulate more activity and ultimately what they are.” seeking to do is to undermine our confidence in the United States of America. “

Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs spoke about disinformation about the elections and the vaccine on Sunday. Above, Krebs spoke during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs on December 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. Greg Nash-Pool / Getty Images

Krebs again drew similarities between the vaccine and the election when he mentioned Facebook’s role in spreading communication that is both useful and harmful. He said the Biden administration and Facebook can both be right in their recent rejection of blame regarding disinformation about COVID-19.

“Facebook and other social media platforms can provide useful information on the facts behind the vaccine. And the same happened in the election last year. They had a banner and a trust page. at the same time, there are those who can use these platforms for their own benefits to continue pushing disinformation, ”Krebs said.

President Joe Biden said on Friday that a total of 12 accounts are responsible for the majority of vaccine misinformation on Facebook and that the platform is “killing people.” Facebook responded in a blog post saying that 85% of its users were vaccinated or planned to be vaccinated, and that the administration “was looking for scapegoats for missing its vaccine targets.”

The “Dirty Dozen,” as Krebs called the accounts, contributed to the misinformation about the vaccine, but the problem goes beyond that. Even though many of the 12 have been taken off the platform, misinformation has become part of the rhetoric around the vaccine, he said.

“[Vaccine misinformation] is now so ubiquitous that it naturally exists within the ecosystem on Facebook and elsewhere, ”Krebs said.

Krebs called on Facebook to be more transparent with its algorithm so that security experts and consumers can hold users who spread misinformation accountable.

“Sadly, fear sells and those clicks drive more engagement,” Krebs told Dickerson.

Newsweek reached out to Facebook for comment.

