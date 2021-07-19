Supreme Court seeks details of those arrested for posters critical of PM Modi

The Supreme Court refused to give instructions to the police, saying it would amount to sending them a notice.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday asked an applicant to bring to its attention the cases recorded and those arrested for allegedly putting up posters criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The trial court said it could not issue a general order to the police not to record FIRs on the collage of posters criticizing the Centre’s vaccination policy.

A bench of Judges DY Chandrachud and MR Shah gave petitioner Pradeep Kumar Yadav a week to bring to his attention individual cases registered against people and said he should have done his homework instead of relying solely on articles from newspapers.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav said cases have been filed in NCT in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Lakshadweep, and police may be asked to hand over a copy of the FIR to him.

The bench said: “We also read the newspapers. The Lakshadweep controversy was something different. The woman in question was released on early bail by the High Court of Kerala. Do not bring this controversy into this case. You tell us about the cases recorded in Delhi and other places. “

The highest court refused to give instructions to the police, saying it would amount to sending them a notice.

“You should do your homework. We are not giving any instructions to the police,” the court said and released the case for a new hearing next week.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav filed a plea to quash FIRs recorded by Delhi police for allegedly putting up posters criticizing Prime Minister Modi as part of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

He asked the Delhi Police Commissioner not to register further cases / FIRs regarding the COVID-19 posters / advertisements / brochures that have surfaced in the context of the ongoing vaccination campaign.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, who is also a practicing lawyer, said he is asking for the indulgence of this court to intervene in “the unlawful arrest of the innocent general public” for his speech and expression through brochures affixed to the wall which is now posted on social networks.

He said the court has ruled in a series of cases that freedom of speech and expression in relation to the public cause is a fundamental right of every citizen guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

The lawyer referred to the 2015 Supreme Court verdict in the Shreya Singhal case in which Section 66A of the Computing Act was overturned and the recent in suo motu order on handling COVID , in which state authorities were ordered not to record any criminal cases against the public seeking medical help on social media.

“Contrary to the rulings of this tribunal, the authorities are registering the FIR against innocent people for their hate speech against the Prime Minister regarding his official duties during the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis and the vaccination policies of the government, ”says the plea. .

The petitioner claimed that at least 25 FIRs have been registered and 25 people have been arrested in connection with posters that have surfaced in the capital.

“The petitioner requests the cancellation of the FIR / complaint, instruction to the Police Commissioner, DGP, not to register any other case / FIR in relation to COVID-19 posters / advertising / brochures that appeared in the context of the vaccination and of the case as a citizen questioned the status of the vacation policy, ”said the plea.

He stated that the FIRs were filed under sections 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by an official) and 269 (act of negligence capable of spreading a life-threatening disease infection), and those under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. and the law on epidemics.

The petition says a 19-year-old dropping out of school, a 30-year-old electric rickshaw driver, a 61-year-old wood frame maker are among 25 people arrested by Delhi police for allegedly gluing posters with Critical Comments from the Prime Minister regarding the COVID vaccination campaign.

Advocacy also sought instructions from the Central and Delhi Police Commissioner for appealing the FIR files registered in the case.