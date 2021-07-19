BKPM: Minister Bahlil’s visit to the United States received authorization from President Jokowi

Merdeka.com – Special Attaché to the Minister of Investment / Head of the BKPM for relations with the regions and spokesperson for the BKPM, Tina Talisa assured that the visit of Minister Bahlil Lahadila to the United States as part of the strengthening of economic relations had received the blessing or authorization of President Joko Widodo.

“Every working visit by the Minister of Foreign Investment always requires instructions from the president and every working visit made is always done with the knowledge and permission of the president, including a visit to the United States,” he said. Tina said, confirmed by merdeka.com, Monday (7/19). ).

He pointed out that the president’s instructions Jokowi to the Minister of Investment is to explain the improvement of the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) indicator to the World Bank, to attract investors to Indonesia and to explain the implementation of the Law on job creation for all Indonesian representatives in the United States.

“The directive has been carried out in depth according to plan,” he said.

Earlier, Indigo Network legal observer Radian Syam said President Jokowi was “missed” by the departure of the two ministers amid a PPKM emergency. He felt that if the departure of the two ministers received Jokowi’s blessing, it would not be a big deal.

He said, in state duties or diplomatic visits to countries of destination, of course, there is a mechanism. There must be administrative communication. Or at least he is known and has obtained the approval of the Head of State.

“If, for example, it turns out that this is proven to be once again ‘missing’ without authorization, the president has to assess. If it is in that language, it has to be changed or reworked. Because it matters. to do because it is also the authority of the president “, he declared when contacted by merdeka.com on Monday (7/19).

He saw that President Jokowi’s anger towards his subordinates was to be applauded and appreciated. Because the president really does an in-depth assessment of his ministers who do not share the same breath as him.

“So, for example, if there is a minister who is mean, the authority of the president is again to assess the minister,” he explained.