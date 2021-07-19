Self-isolating Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls for caution as Covid-19 lockdown legally ends in England – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called for caution as legal lockdown restrictions end in England on so-called Freedom Day, although he remains in isolation after coming into contact with British Health Secretary Sajid Javid tested positive for COVID-19.

Johnson has warned of the “extreme contagiousness” of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which continues to keep the infection rate in the country at very high levels.

As part of the fourth step of the government’s four-step roadmap to end the lockdown, COVID restrictions have now been replaced with guidelines emphasizing personal judgment and liability over face masks in communities. indoor environments and caution in large gatherings.

“We’re doing a grand opening, and that’s absolutely right. If we don’t do it now, we’ll open during the fall and winter months, when the virus has the advantage of the cold. precious firebreaks that we get with school vacations, ”Johnson said in a video posted to Twitter.

“If we don’t do it now, we have to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it? Now is the right time. But we have to do it with caution. We have to remember that this virus is unfortunately still out there. The cases are increasing, we can see the extreme contagiousness of the Delta variant, ”he said.

He reiterated the message to everyone to come forward for their first or second dose, as the National Health Service (NHS) massive vaccination program has severely weakened the link between infection, hospitalization and death.

“So please, please be careful. Take the next step with all due care and respect for others and the risks that the disease continues to present”, a- he added.

He also used his video to clarify Sunday’s U-turn by him and British Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who first announced that they would be on a pilot program to be able to continue working from Downing Street despite being contacted by the NHS Test and Trace system to self-isolate after Javid tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have been asked to self-isolate through the Test, Trace and Isolate system after coming into contact with someone who has COVID, in this case of course Health Secretary Sajid Javid,” Johnson said .

“We briefly looked at the idea of ​​participating in the pilot program, which allows people to test on a daily basis, but I think it’s much more important that everyone follow the same rules and that’s why I’m going to auto -isolate until Monday July 26. ” he said.

Other ministers and Cabinet officials who have also been contacted by the NHS system since Javid’s self-isolation with mild symptoms of COVID-19 are also reportedly in quarantine now.

This has led companies to voice concerns over what is termed ‘pingemia’, where vaccinated people are forced to self-isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with someone who then tested positive for COVID- 19.

Ministers are urged to advance the August 16 schedule for such cases to return to work after a negative COVID-19 test.

The government has already granted an exemption so that frontline medical staff and double-vaccinated caregivers can return to work after testing negative if contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

“The government has supported health services throughout this global pandemic and these new rules will strengthen our collective defenses against this terrible virus, allowing fully vaccinated frontline staff in the NHS and social services to continue to work in the event of need, ”Javid said.

Opposition Labor Party raised concerns over removing legal mask requirements and recommending working from home whenever possible as “reckless” and warned of a “day of chaos” on the transportation system as people returned to the office after months of absence.

“We are doing what it takes to get as close to normal as possible, as quickly as possible,” said UK Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Other parts of the UK have varying degrees of lockdown easing rules, with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland still enforcing mandatory masks and limited household mixing rules.

Meanwhile, in England there were long lines in front of nightclubs as they opened at midnight taking advantage of the new rules.

The UK recorded 48,161 more coronavirus cases and 25 deaths on Sunday.

This follows an excess of 50,000 cases recorded daily Friday and Saturday, the highest since mid-January.

Almost 88% of adults in the UK have received a first dose of a COVID vaccine, and 68.3% have had both, giving hope that infections will not lead to a rapid increase in hospitalizations and deaths .