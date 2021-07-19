India should assume China is negotiating to deceive, ex-Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale says

Text size:

New Delhi: India should assume that China is negotiating to deceive, former Foreign Minister Vijay Gokhale said in an interview with ThePrint on Monday.

“Accepting anything at face value, unless it is in a written form and duly signed by both governments, would be extremely dangerous,” Gokhale said, while discussing his book ‘The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India‘with Jyoti Malhotra, Consultant Editor-in-Chief of ThePrints.

He made this comment by listing three lessons for New Delhi in negotiations with Beijing.

Lesson number one is to prepare… the second is that we have to assume that the Chinese are negotiating to deceive… The third point is that there are certain vulnerabilities in the Chinese negotiating position and we don’t have to see them as a ten foot giant, he said.

Gokhale also identified Tibet as the focal point of Indo-Chinese relations and referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision. comments on July 1 during the celebrations of the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party, where he declared that foreign powers trying to intimidate China would be “banged their heads”.

During the event, Xi also had mentionned: “No one should underestimate the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Nehru’s view of Indo-Chinese relations was a “blind approach”

Explaining the change in India’s diplomatic approach to China over the years, Gokhale began by explaining Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehrus’ vision for China.

Nehru believed that overall our main goal was to develop a friendship with China, as India and China would be the two emerging powers to shape a post-war Asia, he said. But the Chinese have never seen it like this.

He added that Nehru’s vision was “wishful thinking,” a “romantic” view of China and a “blind approach,” but that it was also a time when India lacked diplomatic experience and diplomatic systems were not fully developed.

Referring to the current border tensions between India and China in Ladakh, Gokhale said India has matured in its relations with the Chinese in terms of understanding their approach and negotiating with them.

“The [Indian] The current approach is basically to stand firm and prepare to deal with the emerging situation, rather than sticking to a strategy that was there before and failing to adapt to the new reality, Gokhale added.

Asked what led to the Galwan Valley clash last year, Gokhale said: “Anyone can guess why they [China] did this… we have no hard evidence. He added that Beijing’s actions “violate several fundamental agreements” between India and China.

India has clawed its position in Ladakh with a sharp reaction

By reacting strongly to the Chinese, India was able to reverse its position and reiterate the principle that either the two parties respect the previous agreements, or we are ready to respond to any provocation, ”declared the former Minister of Affairs. foreigners.

This shows how far India came from the 1950s in the management of the Chinese, he added.

When asked why China wanted to intimidate other Asian nations, Gokhale said, “China wants to promote the idea that it is the dominant Asian power because it is now seeking to become the dominant world power. All potential competitors should be scared. He called this a “flawed” strategy.

“The Chinese side is trying to play the game of upper and lower but I think the Indian side does not want to play this game anymore,” said Gokhale, adding that India had demonstrated this position in the east of the country. Ladakh.

“Intimidation is a weapon in the Chinese diplomatic arsenal”

“Intimidation is a weapon in the Chinese diplomatic arsenal, whether it is with the Philippines in the South China Sea or with Australia on the trade embargo or South Korea on the deployment of the theater defense system in high altitude that the United States has placed, he added.

China has long opposed its objection to the presence of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), a US ballistic missile defense system, which was deployed to South Korea in 2017. THAAD has also been deployed to the Arab Emirates United, Guam, Israel and Romania.

