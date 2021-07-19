I spread the word: in the feverish mind of Donald Trump two months after leaving the White House





No one has ever experienced what I have been through, Trump added. They put me on all the bogus stuff.

Trump has found fault with most of his fellow Republican leaders, past and present. Still clearly offended by the ghost of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, Trump uninvitedly referred to the 2008 presidential candidate, whom he had attacked for years.

John McCain was a villain, he said of the decorated prisoner of war. He was a tyrant and a villain, a villain. A lot of people didn’t like him. Last of his class in Annapolis. All that, but he was a bad guy. I’m telling you. I do not care. Does this affect me? I won Arizona, okay? By many. It didn’t turn out that way in terms of voting, but I won Arizona. Everyone knows it. He didn’t affect me. I won the first time. I won it the second time around.

Trump, who actually lost Arizona to Biden, continued with this fix. You know, I did three rallies in Arizona, he said. I have never had an empty seat. Gov. Doug Ducey, who resisted pressure from Trump to overturn the result, was not a loyal member of the party, according to the former president. I think Ducey is a terrible Republican, he said. Ducey did all he could to block voter integrity, to prevent people from making sure the vote was correct.

Trump also complained about former House Speaker Paul Ryan, whom he called a Republican super-RINO in name only. And he said Mitch McConnell doesn’t have a killer personality or political instinct. He criticized McConnell for refusing to remove filibuster to pass Republican legislation and for failing to persuade Senator Joe Manchin, the moderate Democrat from West Virginia, to change parties.

He’s a stupid person, Trump said of McConnell. I don’t think he’s smart enough.

I tried to get Mitch McConnell to get rid of the filibuster, to end it, so that we get it all, and he was a jerk and he didn’t, Trump said.

Trump said he wished he had partners in Congress like Meade Esposito, who ran the Democratic Party machine in Brooklyn from the late 1960s to the early 1980s. Esposito, who was close to Trump and of his late father, Fred Trump, was known for his patronage and commanded respect.

No one would ever respond to Meade Esposito. Meade Esposito didn’t have a RINO like a Mitt Romney, you know, or like I said, Ben Sasse, who’s a lightweight, Trump said, citing two Republican senators who sometimes criticized him. He added, Mitch McConnell compared to Meade Esposito is like a baby compared to an adult football player with a brain on top of everything else.

Esposito had run a city-wide patronage system that distributed important jobs to loyalists and to people offering gifts and favors. The party leader has acquired a formidable reputation for his intimidation tactics and his links to organized crime. In the midst of an investigation into his work, Esposito retired in 1983; he was convicted of offering a gratuity and interstate travel expenses in 1987.

Other presidents take care of philanthropic interests, write memoirs and look after presidential libraries after leaving office. But not Trump. Many of his days in Palm Beach followed the pace and style he established in Washington, a reflection of his reliance on the twenty-four hour news cycle and his appetite for maintaining political relevance. In the mornings, he spends time alone in his private quarters watching television and making phone calls to allies and friends. Many days he plays a round of golf at one of his nearby clubs. And in the afternoon, he puts on his costume, puts on make-up and goes out for meetings with the politicians or the acolytes who made the pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago. By early 2021, Trump had turned his club into a political base camp for his potential return.

Trump has made no secret of his interest in possibly running for president in 2024. Would he choose Pence as his running mate again?

Well I was disappointed with Mike, Trump said. But, you know, I’ll make a decision at some point. I’ll say this: Based on the polls, these polls are great, the Republican Party loves Trump. Ninety-seven percent!

When we pointed out that Pence would also be interested in running for president, Trump appeared to welcome the competition. It’s a free country, isn’t it? he said. It is a free country.

But Trump has all but ruled out running with Chris Christie, who was Pence’s finalist in his 2016 veepstakes, and Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador, who criticized Trump’s attempts to overturn the vote in repeated talks with Tim. Alberta politics.

Chris has been very disloyal, but that’s okay, Trump said. I have helped Chris Christie a lot. He knows it better than anyone, but I have helped him a lot. But he was disloyal.

As for his former ambassador, Trump said he was pushing back his approach. Nikki Haley wants to come here so badly, he said. She made some nasty statements … She was killed by the party. When they talk badly about me, the party is not happy. It is quite amazing. There was no such thing.

Over the years, Trump has rarely expressed doubts. But he regrets his response to protests last summer in Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle and other cities. I think if it had to be done again, I would have immediately called in the military, he said.

Trump had no such hesitation about his handling of the pandemic. He said he had been very tough in protecting the country by limiting travel, first from China and then from Europe. He said he had done it against the wishes of his best medical advisers; in fact, most of them agreed with the restrictions before he made his decision, according to the participants in the discussions and their contemporary notes. But he rightly said he took FDA scientists to a level they had never been pushed before to get vaccines approved in record time.

I think we’ve done a great job on COVID and it hasn’t been recognized, Trump said, noting that other countries have seen spikes in COVID-19 infections in the months since he left. its functions. The cupboards were bare. We didn’t have any dresses. We didn’t have masks. We didn’t have fans. We had nothing … We brought loads of planes. We did a great job.

When we asked Trump why he encouraged people to believe things that weren’t true or to be wary of science and the media, he rejoiced to talk about scientific intelligence in his family’s genes. .

First of all, I’m a great person, he says. Do you know this? My uncle, Dr John Trump, I think he was at [the Massachusetts Institute of Technology] longer than any other teacher. Totally brilliant man. He had many degrees. So it’s in the genes. I always go with this stuff. But it’s a bit in the genes and Dr. John Trump, he was a great guy. The brother of my dad. No, I am a big believer in science. If I wasn’t, you wouldn’t get a vaccine. It depends. Are you talking about misinformation or lies? There is a nicer word called disinformation.

