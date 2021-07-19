Donald Trump says rioters on Capitol Hill had “no guns”





The claim: “There were no guns” during the riot at the United States Capitol on January 6 – Former President Donald Trump

In an interview with Fox News, Trump went on to describe the events of January 6 by saying that “unarmed people came down” to the Capitol, that the doors to the building were open and that there was a ” love “between the Capitol. police and insurgents.

PolitiFact Rating: False. Court records and reports show that many insurgents were armed, and several were accused of having guns on Capitol Hill grounds or hidden nearby in Washington, DC.In addition, the rioters had weapons other than guns. guns and used them during the attack.

Discussion

Court documents, video evidence, and media coverage directly contradict Trump’s characterization of the riot.

Many of those involved in the attack were armed and several had firearms which police later seized.

The event was far from a feast of love: five people died, including a Capitol Hill police officer, and more than 140 police officers were injured during the day’s events. Video evidence shows both police and rioters injured in the brawls. Rioters called for the hanging of then Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Damage to the Capitol is estimated at $ 1.5 million and included ransacked offices, shattered windows and doors, smashed and stolen photographic equipment, statues, murals and crumbling furniture.

A review of the files of around 430 defendants who were arrested and charged in connection with their actions on Capitol Hill shows that several of the defendants were found by police for taking firearms with them into Capitol Hill. Some have been accused of having guns on Capitol Hill grounds, while others have hidden them in Washington.

They included:

Lonnie Coffman from Alabama: Police found several guns and weapons in Coffman’s possession. Coffman’s van, which he had parked near the Capitol on the morning of January 6, was loaded with weapons, including a handgun, rifle and shotgun, each loaded, according to court documents. In addition, the truck contained hundreds of rounds, several high-capacity ammunition feeders, a checkered crossbow, machetes, smoke camouflage devices, a stun gun and 11 Molotov cocktails.

Court records and CCTV footage show that Coffman, who had ties to militias, parked the vehicle near the Capitol at 9:15 a.m. that day. The documents say that after getting out of his van at 9.20am, he joined a crowd of people who went directly to the Capitol.

He was arrested later that evening as an anonymous woman drove him back to his truck. Police questioned Coffman and searched him, finding two more handguns on him. None of the weapons were registered, according to the documents.

Guy Reffitt from Texas: Reffitt has been charged with bringing a handgun onto the Capitol grounds. Court documents have shown that Reffitt, who is noted in court documents as a member of the Three Percenters militia group, told his family he brought his gun with him and that he and others “stormed Capitol”.

Christopher Michael Alberts from Maryland: Alberts brought his handgun to the Capitol grounds, according to a police report. An officer saw that Alberts had a gun on his hip and alerted his fellow officers. When Alberts attempted to escape, officers arrested him and recovered the loaded handgun along with a separate magazine.

The total number of people who carried firearms with them that day may never be fully counted as the majority of those involved in the siege were not arrested on the spot but were found by the forces. of the order of days, weeks and months later.

It should also be noted that the definition of “armed” is not legally limited to firearms – it refers to any weapon used for defense or attack and used as a means of protection. Other items used as weapons on January 6 included bats, crutches, flag poles, skateboards, fire extinguishers and chemical sprays.

Politifact contacted Trump’s team to ask for evidence behind his statements, but had no response.

