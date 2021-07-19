What is a Limousine cow? Sacrificial cow donated by President Joko Widodo





KOMPAS.com – The Limousin Cow is known to be one of President Joko Widodo’s sacrificial cows. He donated 1.2 tonnes of Limousin cattle for the Nunukan regency in North Kalimantan. Lomsin or Limousin cattle are beef cattle originating in France that have been widely developed and used in Indonesia. In the book “Raising Limousin Cattle” (2014) by Purnawan Yulianto and Cahyo Saparinto published by Penebar Swadaya, limousine cattle are considered a type of hardworking cow that generally lives in a confined environment. Limousine cows have a large, long and strong body. Limousin cattle in Indonesia can be crossed with Ongole breeds, Brahman cattle and Hereford cattle. Also read: 6 causes of beef so hard, what are they? The descendants of the world’s first cow There were only two breeds of cattle in prehistoric times, namely the Auroch (boss bull) in Europe and Zébu (boss indicus) in Asia, Africa and India. Over time, cows with similar characteristics were crossed to produce much larger, stronger and better offspring. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Resulting from the marriage of the cow, the Auroch cow would be the direct ancestor of the Limousin cow which appeared in the 18th century. Read also: Characteristics of a Limousine cow that can weigh more than 1 ton The Limousin cow was originally known as a bad cow in competition and had a shape that was not as good as other cows. The quality of Limousin cow’s milk is also not good. KOMPAS.com/WAHYU ADITYO PRODJO Limousine cattle at the sacrificial cattle stall at Sumiland Farm, Jagakarsa, Jakarta, Thursday (7/9/2020) afternoon. Sacrificial cow traders around Jalan Raya Lenteng Agung have started selling since early July 2020. Limousine cattle at the sacrificial cattle stall at Sumiland Farm, Jagakarsa, Jakarta, Thursday (7/9/2020) afternoon. Sacrificial cow traders around Jalan Raya Lenteng Agung have started selling since early July 2020. Some Limousine breeders crossed Limousine cattle with better trained Agenais, Norman or Charolais cattle in the 1800s. However, the crossing of Limousin cattle with other cattle is considered uneconomical because the food requirements are greater than the amount of food available. Also Read: Cirebon Fried Goat Satay Recipe, Processed Sacrificial Meat Variations Limousine cattle ranchers have tried their luck by focusing on increasing the breed of Limousine cattle through natural selection. It turns out it worked. Since then Limousin cattle have been known as good quality French meat animals. Currently, Limousine cattle are not only in France. Brazil was the first country selected to identify Limousine cattle in 1886. Then, in 1965, Limousine cattle began to be imported to the Americas. So far, limousine cattle have spread to around 70 countries around the world. Also Read: 3 Ways To Cook Cow’s Brain So It Won’t Look Shady And Quickly Break

