Hockey stick and ball stolen from Pakistani hockey legend Samiullah Khans statue in Bahawalpur





Pakistani hockey legend Samiullah Khan had parts of his statue stolen in Bahawalpur, according to social media posts on Sunday. Two weeks ago, the statue was installed in his hometown to pay tribute to the great hockey player who was popularly known as the “Flying Horse” for his menacing races in the left wing. The statue’s hockey ball and stick are missing as seen in the photo below. India at the Olympic Games Part 4, 1928 Amsterdam: India wins its first Olympic medal in field hockey

See the post here:

Hockey fans in Pakistan were disappointed with this development. One fan wrote: “Let’s see how long his shoes and socks will survive. Khan enjoyed a trophy-rich career for the Pakistan hockey team from 1973 to 1982. He won two FIH World Cups in 1978 and 1982, won gold at the Asian Games in 1974, 1978 and 1982 and also won a silver medal for his country at the 1975 World Cup.

On top of that, he has 55 goals under his belt in international hockey, including 12 in the World Cup. He also made a lone appearance at the 1976 Olympics, winning the bronze medal for Pakistan in that event.

